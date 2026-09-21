Honda's 2026 Accord Hybrid Is Budget Friendly, But That's Not Its Only Advantage

Honda recently celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Accord in America — a significant milestone when you consider today's automotive landscape. Only a handful of vehicles can make the claim that they've been around in the United States for over five decades, and with the relentless march of the family-hauling SUV, fewer sedans will have the opportunity to hit that five-decade mark.

The latest version of the Accord, the 11th generation of the four-door Honda, offers a lot of the same virtues and capabilities that have kept it around for so long. It's practical, spacious, fuel-efficient, and reliable. This generation in particular, however, doesn't light a fire in me, at least not the way that some previous Accords have.

Travis Langness/SlashGear

Early generations of the Accord have always looked stylish to me. Maybe that's nostalgia, but I love the looks of the first three generations: even for a family sedan, there was almost always something to admire in the looks department. This one looks simple, though. And up until 2022, there were six-speed manual transmissions available in Honda Accords, paired with some pretty spicy engines (like the K-Series turbo that also powered the Civic Type R). This latest model is all automatic, and the majority of available Accord trims use a hybrid powertrain.

You'd be justified in thinking then that the Accord had lost its edge. Maybe it'll never thrill drivers the way it once did. Thankfully, after a week behind the wheel and a particularly enthusiastic drive through the canyons, I found out that the Accord still has what it takes to put a smile on an unsuspecting enthusiast's face.