Honda's 2026 Accord Hybrid Is Budget Friendly, But That's Not Its Only Advantage
Honda recently celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Accord in America — a significant milestone when you consider today's automotive landscape. Only a handful of vehicles can make the claim that they've been around in the United States for over five decades, and with the relentless march of the family-hauling SUV, fewer sedans will have the opportunity to hit that five-decade mark.
The latest version of the Accord, the 11th generation of the four-door Honda, offers a lot of the same virtues and capabilities that have kept it around for so long. It's practical, spacious, fuel-efficient, and reliable. This generation in particular, however, doesn't light a fire in me, at least not the way that some previous Accords have.
Early generations of the Accord have always looked stylish to me. Maybe that's nostalgia, but I love the looks of the first three generations: even for a family sedan, there was almost always something to admire in the looks department. This one looks simple, though. And up until 2022, there were six-speed manual transmissions available in Honda Accords, paired with some pretty spicy engines (like the K-Series turbo that also powered the Civic Type R). This latest model is all automatic, and the majority of available Accord trims use a hybrid powertrain.
You'd be justified in thinking then that the Accord had lost its edge. Maybe it'll never thrill drivers the way it once did. Thankfully, after a week behind the wheel and a particularly enthusiastic drive through the canyons, I found out that the Accord still has what it takes to put a smile on an unsuspecting enthusiast's face.
At first, I thought it was boring
When the 2026 Accord I was testing showed up at my home, I was a bit underwhelmed. I'd seen the Accord in person many times before, and I think the latest upscale-but-restrained styling can be highlighted by a good color choice, but this particular spec wasn't exactly bombastic. The paint, a simple no-cost-option of silver, blended in with just about every other car in the neighborhood and on the road.
The cabin, a sea of blacks and grays, wasn't the sort of stylish and bright interior I know Honda is capable of. None of that really mattered once I got it on the road, though. Low-speed throttle application was surprisingly entertaining. No matter how hard you mash the throttle, the Accord doesn't rev to the moon like the VTEC motors of old, nor does it provide much in the way of an engine soundtrack, but it's still satisfying.
When I exited the city, I headed straight for my favorite canyon routes, and I was further rewarded by the Accord's excellent grasp of the fundamentals. The steering, while it lacks feel, has excellent weight. The Accord travels through corners generally level, leaving behind the body roll you'd typically get in an SUV or something that was too-softly sprung. Diving into corners, or accelerating early to exit them, the Accord wasn't easily overwhelmed, nor did it complain as I cranked up my inputs. To my own surprise, I had a really good time in the canyons with this one.
The hybrid gets a helping of torque and great fuel economy
There are two available engines for the 2026 Accord, and the car I was driving had the better of the pair. The first is a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine that makes 192 horsepower and 192 pound-feet of torque. I've driven versions of the Accord with that engine in the past, and it's an adequate amount of power. It also returns some pretty respectable fuel economy ratings from the EPA: 31 to 32 mpg combined, depending on the trim. But that engine is only available on the bottom two trims. And with the hybrid, the fuel economy savings are absolutely enough to warrant an upgrade.
The hybrid Accord, while it isn't exactly a sports car by comparison, does have more grunt where it counts. It uses a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, paired with Honda's hybrid system, and it puts out 204 hp and 247 lb-ft. It's gutsy down low in the rev range thanks to the extra torque, and there's more than enough passing power for highway driving.
The hybrid system, however, boosts it to an EPA-estimated 44 mpg combined on the Touring models, and 48 mpg combined on other trims. Over my week with the Accord I did over 200 miles of driving and — even with some flat-footed enthusiasm — I didn't come near the halfway mark on the fuel gauge.
All the comfort, support, and space you need
On top of being more entertaining than you might expect, and seriously efficient, the Accord is about as comfortable as it gets amongst non-luxury brands. In the pothole-ridden city that is Los Angeles, the Accord did extremely well. The ride was top notch, providing a smooth experience on the inside without feeling soft or wallowy.
Similarly, the seats, while they weren't dynamic to look at, were excellent at providing comfort. The driver's seat was softly padded — at least enough for a long ride — but firm enough to be supportive. What's more, the heated and ventilated front seats on this trim level worked quickly and effectively.
SUVs might be the vehicle of choice these days, with buyers thinking they're getting a premium on space, but the Accord isn't far behind. There's tons of legroom and headroom in both the front and rear, and the cabin is wide enough for adults to spread out. The trunk is spacious, too, with 16.7 cubic feet of cargo space and a wide enough opening for even your biggest suitcases.
An easy interface with driver aids that could use some work
Simple, but easy to get used to and easy to operate. If the Accord's interior design had a guiding light, it would likely be simplicity. There are no extraneous buttons, no gaudy oversized touchscreens, and no extra flim-flam. Like the layout of the interior, and like the seats, the tech interface in the Accord is relatively simple. The touchscreen has large, easily legible icons, and its menus are easy to navigate.
Base versions of the Accord get a smaller, even-simpler-somehow 9-inch touchscreen, but the hybrid models get the big 12.3-inch display, paired with a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster. The top Touring trim gets a head-up display, too. It's easy to see whatever information you're looking for on any of the available screens, even if Honda hasn't made them particularly high-resolution.
As functional and useful as the Accord's screens were, I was disappointed with its driver aids. Adaptive cruise control and forward collision warning, for example, were way too conservative. Adaptive cruise stayed much too far behind the cars in front of me, even on the closest following setting. And on multiple occasions, the Accord's forward collision warning gave me false alerts and engaged the brakes for objects that simply weren't there. The warning system would also alert when I was passing slower cars that were in their lanes, while I was in mine. Combined, these two systems were more distracting than helpful.
There's a trim for every budget
It might look simple, but the Accord I was testing came with basically every bell and whistle that Honda offers. Naturally, you'd expect that from the top-trim Touring model, but there's a lot of space below the flagship with appealing trims at approachable prices. The LX and SE trims are powered by the base engine, so I'd skip those entirely, but the LX does squeak in at under $30,000, which is a rarity for any new car these days.
The Accord Sport, which has an MSRP of $34,990 (including a $1,195 destination fee) is the bargain choice of the bunch. Since it gets the hybrid powertrain, it'll return 46 mpg combined, according to EPA estimates, and it comes with a respectable amount of equipment: the aforementioned 12.3-inch center touchscreen, heated front seats, and a power moonroof. The EX-L and Sport L are both priced under $37,000 and offer a few extra goodies like memory seat settings, leather upholstery, and parking sensors.
The Touring comes in at $40,645, and it has all the creature comforts: heated and ventilated front seats, rear heated seats, an upgraded rear camera, heated steering wheel, rain-sensing wipers, Google built-in (with a 3-year subscription), and a 12-speaker Bose stereo. The Touring trim isn't cheap, but it justifies its price tag, even amongst already value-packed trim levels.
2026 Honda Accord verdict
After all these years, the Accord's still got it. Sure, SUVs serve a purpose, and there are plenty that I like, but I'm partial to sedans — especially sedans that perform as well as the Accord. It proves that driving enjoyment can still be had in a family-sized vehicle, and it can be nearly as practical as its SUV counterparts, while offering excellent fuel economy along the way.
With crossovers and SUVs dominating the market, the sedan pickings continue to slim over time, but there are still rivals out there for the Accord. The stylish and frugal Toyota Camry has been around nearly as long (well over 40 years), and it's available exclusively as a hybrid, going toe to toe with the Accord when it comes to both efficiency and refinement. The Kia K5 is also an impressive sedan worth considering, with impressive driving dynamics and sleek styling cues. Even if the Accord isn't exactly pushing the envelope in terms of performance or flare, though, it's still one of the leading cars in its segment.