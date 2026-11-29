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Though the powdery white stuff has yet to fall in many parts of the world, snow season is very much on the horizon. With the arrival of winter, many people will face the age-old problem of how to handle its related accumulation on patios, walkways, and driveways around their homes. In many cases, the old-fashioned backbreaking business of shoveling will be the answer, but a classic snow shovel is far from the only option available these days.

In fact, snow "shovels" have gotten a major upgrade in recent years by way of powered electric models that run on A/C outlet power or lithium ion battery packs. Those devices have gone a long way in easing the strain of snow removal around the house, with more and more homeowners opting to pony up and go electric.

The major power tool makers have clearly noted the shift, too — virtually all of them now offer an electric snow shovel model. That includes Ryobi, whose One+ Snow Shovel has earned solid notes from users, and recently even earned honors from The Spruce. Such ratings would seem to qualify the Ryobi tool as a solid purchase for anyone in the market for a new snow shovel. There are, however, makes and models from other manufacturers that have earned even more raves, and thus may be worth checking out.