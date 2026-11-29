4 Electric Snow Shovels With Better Ratings Than Ryobi
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Though the powdery white stuff has yet to fall in many parts of the world, snow season is very much on the horizon. With the arrival of winter, many people will face the age-old problem of how to handle its related accumulation on patios, walkways, and driveways around their homes. In many cases, the old-fashioned backbreaking business of shoveling will be the answer, but a classic snow shovel is far from the only option available these days.
In fact, snow "shovels" have gotten a major upgrade in recent years by way of powered electric models that run on A/C outlet power or lithium ion battery packs. Those devices have gone a long way in easing the strain of snow removal around the house, with more and more homeowners opting to pony up and go electric.
The major power tool makers have clearly noted the shift, too — virtually all of them now offer an electric snow shovel model. That includes Ryobi, whose One+ Snow Shovel has earned solid notes from users, and recently even earned honors from The Spruce. Such ratings would seem to qualify the Ryobi tool as a solid purchase for anyone in the market for a new snow shovel. There are, however, makes and models from other manufacturers that have earned even more raves, and thus may be worth checking out.
Snow Joe 24V Cordless Snow Shovel
Snow Joe is a brand the bulk of the consumer world is probably not overly familiar with. But according to quite a few of the more notable "Best Electric Snow Shovels of 2026" lists, it probably should be. For the record, that list of "Best of" marks includes the likes of Bob Vila, Popular Mechanics, The Independent, The same Spruce list we linked above, and Family Handyman. By comparison, Ryobi's One+ Snow Shovel is only earns its "Best for Walkways" honors from The Spruce.
As for the Snow Joe model in question, it's the brand's 24V Cordless Snow Shovel, which is currently selling for $199.99 through Amazon. That price includes a battery and charger, and even though it's about $20 more than the comparable Ryobi kit, the range of "Best of" honors would seem to insinuate that the Snow Joe is worth the extra money, even if it didn't earn "Best Overall" marks from any of the noted lists.
The 24V Snow Joe earned those inclusions for various reasons, with outlets selecting it for a mix of being powerful, lightweight, quiet, and even its price point. Its cordless functionality is also a big part of its appeal for most outlets. Most of those outlets do note battery life as a problem with this snow shovel, however. Ditto for the 7-inch tall opening, which can limit its ability to plow through larger piles of the white stuff like those deposited by snow plows.
Worx Nitro 40V Snow Shovel
As far as the major tool brands go, Worx is relatively new to the game, with the toolmaker only launching in 2007. In the years since its founding, Worx tools have largely earned solid reviews, with the brand particularly well-respected in the robot lawn mower market. If praise from outlets like Popular Mechanics and The Spruce is anything to go by, Worx may soon be earning a similar station in the electric snow shovel arena.
When it comes to the brand's 40V Nitro Snow Shovel, even the folks at Tom's Guide found a pretty serious snow removal tool on their hands. To be clear, that's the model that made its way onto all of those "Best of" lists, with outlets dubbing it "Best for Small Jobs," "Best for Heavy Snow," and "Best Overall" respectively.
The Ryobi does best the Worx Nitro in price, with Amazon selling the latter device for $289.99 at time of writing, though for that price, you get not two 40V 4Ah battery packs, which should double the device's runtime. The 40V power will be a welcome upgrade for many, with the tool also fronting a 12-inch by 6-inch clearing chute and a three-way directional chute that throws snow up to 25 feet. It's also a lightweight option that should be easy to maneuver, a fact that makes its heavy snow capabilities all the more impressive.
Greenworks 80V Cordless Snow Shovel
That brings us to Greenworks, the first brand on the list with legit "green" tool aspirations. The brand — which is owned by China's Globe Tools Group — earned better ratings from many notable outlets when tested alongside Ryobi's One+ tool and several other models. In fact, in one outlet's tests, Greenworks earned the title of "Best Overall" tool.
The folks at Bob Vila singled out Greenworks' 12-inch 80V Snow Shovel as the best you can currently purchase in the consumer market. To add even more weight, the folks at Consumer Reports also recommend this model, dubbing it the best you can buy these days, as did Family Handyman. On top of those honors, Popular Mechanics awarded the Greenworks Snow Shovel its "Best Value" honor, though at a cost of $359.99 through Amazon, a kit with a 4Ah battery pack and charger could hardly be considered cheap.
As for what those outlets like about the Greenworks electric snow shovel, 80V power is a big part of the equation, with Bob Vila specifically praising the tool and its 12-inch by 6-inch chute for its snow-clearing prowess, as well as the runtime (about 45 minutes) and quick-recharging abilities (about 30 minutes) of its battery packs. One of the few knocks against the tool is that, at roughly 19 pounds, it's a fairly heavy tool. If that doesn't bother you, it may be a good way to ease your snow clearing blues.
Earthwise 40V Cordless Snow Shovel
Greenworks is not the only green-minded brand to outearn Ryobi in electric snow shovel accolades. In fact, Earthwise is one of the most highly decorated snow shovel brand we found in the course of our research, with Earthwise's 40V Cordless Snow Shovel getting "Best Overall" shout outs from major outlets like This Old House and Popular Mechanics. It was also included on lists from Bob Vila and The Spruce for its features, and landed in the Top 5 on The Independent's 10 Best list with a "Superb" rating of 9.6 stars.
Those honors far outweigh anything earned by the Ryobi One+ snow shovel. On top of that, the Earthwise device is pretty competitively priced, listed on Amazon at $239.99. And yes, that sticker price includes a compatible Earthwise 40V battery pack and charger, though it should be noted that the charging time on that power source is apparently longer than some users are happy with. Weighing just over 19 pounds, the tool may also be a little heavier than other models.
Still, when it comes to clearing ability, the combination of 40V power and a brushless motor make the Earthwise hard to beat, as does its 16-inch wide by 8-inch tall clearing chute, which can also sling the white stuff up to 32 inches away. In a move to counteract the snow shovel's weight, it has built-in wheels, making it easier to support and maneuver during usage. All of that translates into an electric snow shovel that can move up to 300 pounds of snow per minute.