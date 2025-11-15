Consumer Reports Recommends This Electric Snow Blower Shovel With The Best Overall Score

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are multiple benefits to owning an electric snow shovel, including how it's a happy medium between expensive snow blowers and manual shovels that require a lot of physical exertion. But not all electric snow shovels are alike, and the last thing you'd want to do is spend money on one that is more trouble than it's worth. That's why it's always a good idea to do a little digging before deciding which device is right for you.

Resources like Consumer Reports can help when comparing products and getting a better idea of their reliability and real-world quality. The nonprofit organization lab-tested several different electric snow shovel models from a range of major brands, evaluating each machine's ability to cut through snowfall-like material and how far it can throw it, as well as its handling, ease of use, and other factors. CR also surveyed thousands of consumers for more firsthand data on the devices. This extensive testing found that the Greenworks Pro 80V 12-inch Cordless Snow Shovel (model 2600602) scored much higher overall than any other.

In addition to offering a 12-inch clearing path, the electric snow shovel can also clear snow up to six inches deep. Powered by a brushless motor, the shovel has a no-load speed of 1,800 rpm and can discharge snow up to 20 feet away. It weighs less than 20 pounds, including its battery, and Greenworks says it's designed to reduce back strain, with an adjustable handle for a two-handed grip. Its 80V battery is enough to shovel a two to four-car driveway and can recharge in half an hour — at least, that's what Greenworks claims. Here's a closer look at more firsthand experience users have had with the tool.