Consumer Reports Recommends This Electric Snow Blower Shovel With The Best Overall Score
There are multiple benefits to owning an electric snow shovel, including how it's a happy medium between expensive snow blowers and manual shovels that require a lot of physical exertion. But not all electric snow shovels are alike, and the last thing you'd want to do is spend money on one that is more trouble than it's worth. That's why it's always a good idea to do a little digging before deciding which device is right for you.
Resources like Consumer Reports can help when comparing products and getting a better idea of their reliability and real-world quality. The nonprofit organization lab-tested several different electric snow shovel models from a range of major brands, evaluating each machine's ability to cut through snowfall-like material and how far it can throw it, as well as its handling, ease of use, and other factors. CR also surveyed thousands of consumers for more firsthand data on the devices. This extensive testing found that the Greenworks Pro 80V 12-inch Cordless Snow Shovel (model 2600602) scored much higher overall than any other.
In addition to offering a 12-inch clearing path, the electric snow shovel can also clear snow up to six inches deep. Powered by a brushless motor, the shovel has a no-load speed of 1,800 rpm and can discharge snow up to 20 feet away. It weighs less than 20 pounds, including its battery, and Greenworks says it's designed to reduce back strain, with an adjustable handle for a two-handed grip. Its 80V battery is enough to shovel a two to four-car driveway and can recharge in half an hour — at least, that's what Greenworks claims. Here's a closer look at more firsthand experience users have had with the tool.
Greenworks' 80V snow shovel is powerful but heavy
One expert reviewer at Bob Vila noted that the battery life of the Greenworks Pro 80V 12-inch Cordless Snow Shovel lives up to its hype and rates the machine an impressive 9 out of 10. Testing it hands-on in winter, the reviewer Greenworks ran continuously for 45 minutes on a single charge when handling moderate snowfall. Another reason for the positive feedback was its power, as it easily cut through both light and hard-packed snow. The reviewer felt that while it's a bit pricier than other electric shovels in its class, Greenworks' powerful 80V battery justifies the cost. Note that Greenworks 60V and 80V batteries are not interchangeable, so it's a good thing that Greenworks includes one with the 80V snow shovel.
However, owners who purchased the tool on Amazon have mixed opinions about its battery life. Several say it doesn't hold a charge for very long, while others praise how quickly the units recharge. Overall, the average customer score from nearly 1,000 Amazon reviews is a middling 3.9 out of 5, which doesn't reflect the loftier verdicts from Bob Vila and Consumer Reports. While many Amazon users rate the shovel highly for its power and effectiveness, a large share of negative reviews call the machine too heavy, making it cumbersome to operate.
There are many fewer reviews on Greenworks' website, but a few dozen users have rated the electric shovel more positively overall, praising its value, quality, and simple operation. However, weight is again raised as an issue by several owners, including one who claims that "It takes almost as much effort as manual shoveling to move it along."
A cheaper Greenworks snow shovel rates almost as highly
If the $290 price tag of the Greenworks Pro 80V 2600602 is too steep for you, another model from the brand offers much of the same benefit for a lower cost. Built at the same state-of-the-art Greenworks factory in China, the Greenworks Pro 40V 2600702 12-inch Cordless Snow Shovel is available from Amazon for just under $200. While the 602 model is in a tier of its own when it comes to Consumer Reports' ranking of electric snow shovels from various brands, the runner-up that comes closest is Greenworks' 702 model.
Amazon users even have a slightly more favorable opinion of the 702 compared to the 602, granting it an overall 4 out of 5 customer score. One 5-star review calls it "extremely powerful" and claims that it can easily discharge wet and slushy snow up to 30 feet. However, just as with the 602 model, many owners also complain about the weight of the electric snow shovel.
It makes sense that owner opinions of both the 602 and the cheaper 702 are similar — they essentially have the same specs. Both Greenworks electric snow shovels clear a 12-inch path and have a clearing depth of six inches. The only real difference is that the 702 uses a smaller 40V battery, which makes it less powerful and may reduce the runtime. The smaller battery also makes the tool lighter, though only slightly. One other difference is that the Greenworks offers a 3-year warranty for its 40V model, as opposed to the 4-year warranty for the Greenworks Pro 80V 12-inch Cordless Snow Shovel.