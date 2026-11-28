With price tags that can stretch into the hundreds of millions of dollars, planes tend to stay in service for a very long time, often reaching decades. Military planes have especially long lives. Bombers like the B-52 and Russian Tu-95 have been in continuous service since the 1950s and countries like North Korea are finding ways to keep 70-year-old MiG-derived fighter jets still in the air.

All of those old planes have ended production, and it's just a matter of keeping the airframes airworthy. But what about planes that are still getting churned out? Obviously bleeding-edge fighters like the J-20 Mighty Dragon and F-35 Lightning II are still getting made. But what jets started service decades ago and and remain in production?

For any number of reasons, a country's air force or aerospace industry may want to continually produce a plane for decades on end. Sometimes, in the case of the F-16 and Eurofighter Typhoon, they're kept relevant through continuous updates.