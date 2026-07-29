An F-16 Fighter Jet Made History With Air-To-Air Kill In Russia-Ukraine War
The F-16 Fighting Falcon is one of the United States military's greatest fighters. It was first introduced in the late 1970s, and while its current model is considerably more advanced, it is essentially a 40-year-old fighter jet — ancient for a combat plane. One might wonder, then, about how effective it could be in a dogfight? It's a reasonable question to ask given its age, and one with a relatively recent answer.
In July 2026, a Ukrainian F-16 engaged a Russian Su-35 and made the first air-to-air kill in the conflict. The successful downing of an enemy fighter is a historic achievement for both the Ukrainian Air Force and the aircraft itself. Russian media revealed that its Su-35 was targeted, but the pilot survived. The status of said pilot remains unknown as of writing. Both the F-16 and Su-35 are 4th-generation fighter jets.
This is a significant milestone, as F-16s haven't achieved such a victory in Ukraine since the U.S. and allies began providing them in August 2024. That said, this is somewhat par for the course for the F-16 overall: as of 2024, the F-16 had a combat record of 76 air-to-air kills and just one air-to-air loss. Previously, Ukraine successfully used F-16s to shoot down Russian missiles and drones, but the July 2026 air-to-air kill marks a significant change in their usage during the conflict.
F-16 Fighting Falcon's record in Ukraine
Ukraine received its first (much-delayed) F-16s in summer 2024 and has since lost at least three of the fighters. The Ukrainian Air Force is believed to be operating around 39 F-16s, but a lack of missiles to arm them has kept the 4th-generation fighter from working intercept missions, though this issue has likely improved since March 2025. Ukraine's fleet of F-16s is expected to grow, as Belgium is in the process of transferring seven sometime in 2026, though it's unclear when precisely they'll arrive.
Those first seven are just the beginning, however, as Belgium plans to transfer a total of 53 F-16s to Ukraine by 2029. Adding more F-16s to Ukraine's inventory will significantly increase the nation's layered defense around Kyiv and other cities targeted by Russia. The downing is definitely a highlight of the ongoing war, but it's not as if Ukraine's F-16s have sat idle on runways since their delivery in 2024.
Yurii Ihnat, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Force, told Nederlandse Omroep Stichting (NOS) in July 2026 that Ukraine's F-16s have downed around 2,200 Russian drones and missiles out of 3,000 intercepted attacks. While effective defensively, this recent air-to-air success shows that the F-16 is more than capable of offensive action. As long as Ukraine maintains them, news of additional fighter interceptions might trickle out of the prolonged conflict, potentially further reducing Russia's supply of Su-35 jets.