An F-16 Fighter Jet Made History With Air-To-Air Kill In Russia-Ukraine War

The F-16 Fighting Falcon is one of the United States military's greatest fighters. It was first introduced in the late 1970s, and while its current model is considerably more advanced, it is essentially a 40-year-old fighter jet — ancient for a combat plane. One might wonder, then, about how effective it could be in a dogfight? It's a reasonable question to ask given its age, and one with a relatively recent answer.

In July 2026, a Ukrainian F-16 engaged a Russian Su-35 and made the first air-to-air kill in the conflict. The successful downing of an enemy fighter is a historic achievement for both the Ukrainian Air Force and the aircraft itself. Russian media revealed that its Su-35 was targeted, but the pilot survived. The status of said pilot remains unknown as of writing. Both the F-16 and Su-35 are 4th-generation fighter jets.

This is a significant milestone, as F-16s haven't achieved such a victory in Ukraine since the U.S. and allies began providing them in August 2024. That said, this is somewhat par for the course for the F-16 overall: as of 2024, the F-16 had a combat record of 76 air-to-air kills and just one air-to-air loss. Previously, Ukraine successfully used F-16s to shoot down Russian missiles and drones, but the July 2026 air-to-air kill marks a significant change in their usage during the conflict.