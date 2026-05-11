These 40-Year-Old F-16 Fighter Jets Are Still Ready To Fly At A Moment's Notice
Throughout the years numerous fighter jets have taken to the skies, but few are as iconic as the General Dynamics F-16 Flying Falcon. Even at nearly 50 years in service, and its retirement on the horizon, it remains the United States Air Force's most widely-used fighter jet. That's not just an accolade held by this type of aircraft either; there are individual F-16 units still in service that were built and hit the runway for the first time around four decades ago. This a testament to both the individuals who constructed these now-aged jets in the first place way back when, as well as those currently tasked with keeping them as up to modern standards as possible.
These tenured F-16s call Buckley Space Force Base home, with those in the Colorado Air National Guard (COANG) overseeing their operation and upkeep. Speaking to CBS News, Colonel Christopher Melka, the operations group commander for the 140th Wing, explained that despite their old age, these F-16s are ready for action thanks to routine updating. "It's because of these airmen out here — hours and hours and hours, blood, sweat, and tears keeping these planes airborne," he said. This is done through physical inspection, where the craft is picked apart and put back together to ensure structural viability, and software updates. These maintenance tasks are crucial to ensure the 140th Wing can get its jets up in the air at a moment's notice, and so they stand a chance in an ever-technological battlefield.
Naturally, the decades of service these F-16s have seen indicates they still have roles to play in the Colorado Air National Guard's operations. In fact, these jets have served multiple purposes in their lifetime.
The role F-16s play at Buckley Space Force Base
Throughout their years in operation, the Colorado Air National Guard has brought out its F-16s on many occasions. For example, in November 2022, the COANG F-16s made headlines at the likes of 9News for their role in night flying training. They took to the Aurora, Colorado skies as late as 10 p.m., with those in the 140th Wing explaining that these operations were crucial on multiple fronts. They helped to make 140th Wing members more efficient at getting their jets in the air, and to better prepare those in the cockpit for potential short-notice missions that could hit in the middle of the night.
That latter reason for the nighttime training speaks to the larger rationale for COANG and the wider United States Air Force to keep their F-16s around at Buckley Space Force Base. Ever since 9/11, COANG has been tasked with being prepared to defend the states around Colorado, as well as the entire U.S. when necessary, from outside hostile forces. Thus, in keeping with that defense mission statement, the F-16s are routinely repaired, improved, and remain at the ready 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and 365 days a year.
Many fighter jets can hold their own against the F-16, but there's no denying the Flying Falcon's place in the military history books. While they won't take to the skies forever, at least for the time being, Colorado Air National Guard and other subsections of the U.S. military will continue to put them to use — even at their advancing age.