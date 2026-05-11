These 40-Year-Old F-16 Fighter Jets Are Still Ready To Fly At A Moment's Notice

Throughout the years numerous fighter jets have taken to the skies, but few are as iconic as the General Dynamics F-16 Flying Falcon. Even at nearly 50 years in service, and its retirement on the horizon, it remains the United States Air Force's most widely-used fighter jet. That's not just an accolade held by this type of aircraft either; there are individual F-16 units still in service that were built and hit the runway for the first time around four decades ago. This a testament to both the individuals who constructed these now-aged jets in the first place way back when, as well as those currently tasked with keeping them as up to modern standards as possible.

These tenured F-16s call Buckley Space Force Base home, with those in the Colorado Air National Guard (COANG) overseeing their operation and upkeep. Speaking to CBS News, Colonel Christopher Melka, the operations group commander for the 140th Wing, explained that despite their old age, these F-16s are ready for action thanks to routine updating. "It's because of these airmen out here — hours and hours and hours, blood, sweat, and tears keeping these planes airborne," he said. This is done through physical inspection, where the craft is picked apart and put back together to ensure structural viability, and software updates. These maintenance tasks are crucial to ensure the 140th Wing can get its jets up in the air at a moment's notice, and so they stand a chance in an ever-technological battlefield.

Naturally, the decades of service these F-16s have seen indicates they still have roles to play in the Colorado Air National Guard's operations. In fact, these jets have served multiple purposes in their lifetime.