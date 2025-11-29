This Is The US Air Force's Most Widely Used Fighter Jet (It's Not The F-35 Or F-22)

The United States Air Force is the world's leader in flying highly advanced fighter jets, having pioneered much of today's technology. While there are literally thousands of jets in the Air Force's inventory, the one that is operated the most isn't the F-35 Lightning II or the comparably advanced F-22 Raptor; it's the F-16 Fighting Falcon. The F-16 is a multi-role fighter that's impressive in a number of ways, and according to pilots, it's the most fun fighter jet to fly.

Of course, that's not what makes the F-16 the Air Force's go-to fighter for a variety of operations, and it's not why it outnumbers every other fighter in the inventory. The F-16's performance has made it one of the most successful combat aircraft ever fielded. Since it first went into service in 1979, F-16s of various types have achieved a kill ratio of 76:1, having successfully shot down 76 airborne threats while losing only one aircraft. That's a statistic that makes it hard to retire the 4th-generation fighter.

F-16s are produced by Lockheed Martin out of Greenville, South Carolina, and the company touts it as the most advanced 4th-generation fighter in the world. That's not a hyperbolic claim either, as the F-16 has been upgraded and modified numerous times throughout its service life. As a result, it remains an agile killer, capable of taking the fight to the enemy anywhere in the world, and that's also why it's the most widely used fighter jet in the Air Force.