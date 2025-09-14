This Fighter Jet Is The Most Fun To Fly, According To A Fighter Pilot

Though fighter aircraft are precision-designed instruments of war, there's no denying the rush that pilots get from strapping into these incredible machines. Similarly to cars, their appeal goes beyond performance or technical capabilities. Just as race car drivers have their favorite rides, experienced pilots also have their aircraft of choice. While it's not the fastest or most high-tech and doesn't pack the most firepower, it's viewed as the most rewarding to strap into and fly. So what is the most fun fighter to fly?

Every pilot is sure to have an answer based on their personal preferences and experiences. Longtime pilot Billie Flynn, while being interviewed on the Hasard Lee YouTube channel, answered that when given a choice, the pilot-focused, spartan cockpit of the F-16 Fighting Falcon is where he has the most fun. Let's take a look at why the F-16 has remained a favorite of Flynn and countless other fighter pilots' more than 50 years after it first flew.