Which Plane Does The US Air Force Thunderbirds Fly?
The United States Air Force Thunderbirds is a special air demonstration squadron assigned to the 56th Wing, based out of Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. The talented and fearless pilots who've made up the Thunderbirds' ranks have been flying all kinds of fighter jets since the unit's founding in 1953. They're a popular sight to see at various air shows and special events, showing off the aerodynamic capabilities of some of the Air Force's most agile aircraft, and these days, it's the F-16C Fighting Falcon.
It's not uncommon to see these powerful machines perform acrobatic feats high in the sky as they maintain tight formations, operating as one. The Thunderbirds have operated nine different fighter jets since its inception, and they're flown and maintained by a cadre of commissioned and enlisted personnel. Officers are typically attached for a two-year assignment, while enlisted folks stick around for three to four years. The Thunderbirds fly a maximum of 88 demonstrations each year. It takes a lot of work to keep their F-16Cs operational, and the squadron has never canceled an event due to any maintenance problems.
While everyone serving in the squadron is primarily tasked with supporting aerial acrobatic events, the Thunderbirds are part of the Air Force's combat force. Their six assigned F-16Cs can be activated within 72 hours for combat operations should they be called upon. Still, their primary mission isn't combat, and during demonstrations, four pilots fly in a diamond formation while the remaining two perform solo maneuvers, demonstrating the F-16C's "power and maximum capabilities." Here's everything there is to know about the Thunderbirds' aircraft.
The F-16 Fighting Falcon
The Thunderbirds currently maintain its fleet of F-16C Fighting Falcons, which are configured differently from traditional jets designated for combat. There's only one significant modification made to the jets, which is the installation of a smoke-generating system. This is what enables the jets to leave a trail of colored smoke out their backs. This is placed in the same area where the standard fighter's 20mm cannon and supporting ammunition drum are installed. The jets are also painted in Thunderbird colors of red, white, and blue, including the iconic Thunderbirds logo emblazoned across the bottom of the aircraft.
Modifying them for combat requires swapping out the smoke system for a cannon, which is why it takes only 72 hours to make them fully mission-capable, though this has never been necessary. The Thunderbirds began operating the F-16C in 1992 and have been using it ever since, though, in time, the squadron will likely choose another aircraft. This could take a while, as the F-16C has proven itself a reliable and incredibly capable fighter, and its impressive maneuverability is what makes it a perfect vehicle for the Thunderbirds.
Another difference between the Thunderbirds' F-16Cs and those operated by other units is the lack of weapon systems. They're not needed and would present an unnecessary risk should anything go wrong. Sadly, there have been accidents, and weapons would only worsen any tragedy. Also, by not including anything on the F-16C's hard points, the aircraft are lighter, have reduced drag, a greater thrust profile, and are slightly faster, though the Thunderbirds are more about aerial acrobatics than speed.
Former Thunderbirds Aircraft
When the Thunderbirds came into existence in 1953, the jet tasked to the squadron was the F-84G Thunderjet, which was flown extensively during the Korean War. It was used to escort B-29s on long-range missions and served with the Thunderbirds for two years. In 1955, the squadron switched to the Thunderjet's successor, the F-84F Thunderstreak, though it only flew these for one year before taking on the Thunderbirds' third jet in 1956, the famed F-100 Super Sabre, which was the first supersonic fighter jet in the world.
The Thunderbirds flew the F-100 until 1964, when the squadron selected the F-105 Thunderchief, but it didn't last due to the extensive modifications required. That same year, the unit returned to the F-100, which it operated until 1969. That's when the Thunderbirds began using the F-4E Phantom II fighter jet. This was the first and only time the Thunderbirds operated the same aircraft as those flown by the U.S. Navy's demonstrator squadron, the Blue Angels. These days, the Blue Angels operate the F/A-18 Super Hornet.
In 1974, the Thunderbirds switched over to the T-38 Talon, which would be the last fighter jet flown by the unit before moving onto the F-16. The T-38 is still in service as a front-line trainer, and the Thunderbirds operated them until 1982, when a terrible accident during a training flight resulted in the loss of four aircraft and their pilots. After this, the Thunderbirds began operating the F-16A, which they switched to in 1983. The Thunderbirds continued to fly these at air demonstrations until the F-16C was selected in 1992.