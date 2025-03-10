Which Plane Does The US Air Force Thunderbirds Fly?

The United States Air Force Thunderbirds is a special air demonstration squadron assigned to the 56th Wing, based out of Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. The talented and fearless pilots who've made up the Thunderbirds' ranks have been flying all kinds of fighter jets since the unit's founding in 1953. They're a popular sight to see at various air shows and special events, showing off the aerodynamic capabilities of some of the Air Force's most agile aircraft, and these days, it's the F-16C Fighting Falcon.

It's not uncommon to see these powerful machines perform acrobatic feats high in the sky as they maintain tight formations, operating as one. The Thunderbirds have operated nine different fighter jets since its inception, and they're flown and maintained by a cadre of commissioned and enlisted personnel. Officers are typically attached for a two-year assignment, while enlisted folks stick around for three to four years. The Thunderbirds fly a maximum of 88 demonstrations each year. It takes a lot of work to keep their F-16Cs operational, and the squadron has never canceled an event due to any maintenance problems.

While everyone serving in the squadron is primarily tasked with supporting aerial acrobatic events, the Thunderbirds are part of the Air Force's combat force. Their six assigned F-16Cs can be activated within 72 hours for combat operations should they be called upon. Still, their primary mission isn't combat, and during demonstrations, four pilots fly in a diamond formation while the remaining two perform solo maneuvers, demonstrating the F-16C's "power and maximum capabilities." Here's everything there is to know about the Thunderbirds' aircraft.

