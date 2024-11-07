Where Are F-16 Fighter Jets Built And Who Makes Them?

The F-16 Fighting Falcon has been flying for the United States and allied countries since it was first introduced in 1978, and it's still being produced to this day. That's a long life for a complex aircraft, but thanks to upgrades and variants, the jet is capable of standing up against other fourth-generation and even some fifth-generation fighters. In fact, it's so capable it's become a serious issue for Russia in its war with Ukraine, as the U.S. and other NATO allies have sent F-16s to the war-ravaged European nation.

Advertisement

Since its introduction, the F-16 has been manufactured extensively, with more than 4,600 produced as of June 2018. Production picked up the following year, so more have rolled off assembly lines located in Greenville, South Carolina. Initially, the F-16 was produced out of Lockheed Martin's Fort Worth, Texas plant, but moved production to make room for F-35 manufacturing in 2017.

F-16s are still very much in use today despite being overshadowed by fifth-generation aircraft like the F-35. They're an important factor in the United States' offensive and defensive capabilities, and a big part of the defense spending economy. Each aircraft costs tens of millions to produce, and a single flight hour costs tens of thousands of dollars in maintenance, though the costs are only one factor in the F-16's long and impressive history.

Advertisement