Russia's status as a global air power is underscored by an impressive military aircraft inventory that includes hundreds of unmanned aerial vehicles, bombers, and, of course, fighter jets. The vast fleet is a testament to the nation's commitment to maintaining a formidable presence in the skies in the face of evolving international power dynamics and advancements in aerial warfare.

Central to Russia's modern air arsenal is the Sukhoi Su-35, a highly advanced fighter jet second only to the Su-57 in the lineup. The single-seat Su-35, designated "Flanker-E" by NATO, is a multirole fighter jet known for its exceptional maneuverability. It is described as a 4++ generation fighter rather than a fifth-generation fighter jet, primarily because it lacks the full suite of stealth features typically found in fifth-generation aircraft like the Su-57 or F-22. However, the Su-35 still packs enough cutting-edge technologies and advanced electronics to make it a formidable threat in the sky.

Precise figures are closely guarded, but the World Directory of Modern Military Aircraft estimates Russia currently operates about 114 Su-35 fighter jets. This report is corroborated by other online media sites like the Kyiv Independent. The Su-35 fighter jet is produced by Sukhoi, Russia's second most important manufacturer of military aircraft, after the design bureau MiG. The first Su-35 prototype had its maiden flight in June 1988. Initially designed for export, Russia would ultimately become the first launch customer of the Su-35, with the production version, known as the Su-35s, entering service in 2014, after several years of constant refinements.