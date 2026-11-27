Every passing year, it amazes us how much more durable typical smartphones get. You can drop them screen-first, let them soak for almost an hour in your tub, and they will keep on trucking. But foldables? They have improved, make no mistake, but the exact same fundamental issues they had on day one remain. First, dust continues to be kryptonite; if your phone somehow survives being dropped at the beach without taking permanent damage, you'll be reminded of it every time you open and close it and hear that dust-in-hinge grinding. Meanwhile, dust poses effectively no threat to candy-bar smartphones.

Second, inner displays remain — perhaps fundamentally — embarrassingly fragile. It's crazy to think that all you need to do is push your fingernail (a short fingernail, not even a long one) into the screen to damage it. Compare that to a flagship smartphone, which can take a utility knife blade to the screen without issue. Those flexible screens are also, unsurprisingly, more prone to damage when bent or sat on (you never know, it happens). They have worse durability overall, with even their external screens breaking before those of non-foldable counterparts. And for the record, we are talking about recent foldable models here, not ones from eight years ago.

Perhaps it goes without saying, but you shouldn't have to baby a $2,000 device against one of the most abundant substances on Earth. Normal smartphones can be dunked and thrown and dropped all day, yet foldables seem to continue to require the white-glove treatment. Since it seems like the situation isn't changing, you should probably just go back to candy bars and enjoy the peace of mind knowingthat a little tumble won't be enough to break your smartphone.