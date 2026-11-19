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Somewhere along the way, amid the data centers and the generative AI and the increasingly dire economy, tech got pretty dull. If you came of geek-age during the heyday of tablets, you'll likely remember the excitement as what landed on Best Buy shelves grew closer and closer to the make-believe gadgets in comics and movies. These days, there's a sense that CFO approval is more important than sparking genuine excitement.

Apple's new OLED iPad mini is imperfect, and you can undoubtedly question some of the hardware and pricing decisions made, but in the hand I couldn't shake the feeling that it hadn't given up on that enthusiast vision of a sci-fi future.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

The iPad mini has always felt like a Star Trek prop; this eighth-generation update seems even more akin to something you'd find on the Starship Enterprise. I was skeptical whether Apple's "14% thinner" boast would make much of a difference in the hand, but the 5.4 mm thick iPad mini does feel astonishingly waif-like. At 255 grams (for the Wi-Fi only configuration; add integrated 5G and that bumps up to 263 grams) it's exceedingly comfortable to hold single-handed for longer periods.

It's so skinny, in fact, that Apple's digital pen — either $79 for the Apple Pencil USB-C, or $129 for the Apple Pencil Pro; both cling magnetically to the side, but only the Pro charges while it's there — is now noticeably chubbier than the tablet itself. There's IP67 splash and dust resistance, and you can apparently dunk the iPad mini in up to 1 meter (just over 3 feet) of water for up to 30 minutes, and still expect it to survive. Good to know, if you're an "ebook in the bath" sort of reader.