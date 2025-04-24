Apple Pencil (2 Gen) Vs. Apple Pencil USB-C: What's The Difference?

Launched alongside the iPad Pro, the first generation Apple Pencil allowed the company to market its tablet to new audiences — specifically artists and graphic designers. We've since seen several iterations of the Apple Pencil, but unlike most products in Apple's arsenal, picking the right stylus to go along with your iPad can get confusing.

Modern iPads are compatible with the costlier Apple Pencil Pro and the comparatively cheaper USB-C Apple Pencil. However, Apple still sells its older first and second generation Pencils to ensure that the customers who have older iPad models aren't without any options. The 2nd Generation Apple Pencil was released a while back in 2018, compared the newer USB-C Apple Pencil that was launched in 2023 that extends support to both newer and a few older iPad models.

This is not to say that the USB-C Apple Pencil is an upgraded version — quite the contrary, actually. It retails at $79 compared to the 2nd Generation Apple Pencil that costs $129. There is a notable disparity in features between these models, but the first big difference to account for when eyeing the USB-C or 2nd Generation Apple Pencil is the stylus' compatibility across the iPad lineup.

