The iPhone Duo's new screen sizes mean developers have to reconfigure their apps to work for it. Understandable. But we're knee-deep in that transition and likely will be for a long while. "A lot of apps ... float in a sea of black, unused display," said Davies in his review. In our conversation, he told me that apps he uses multiple times a day still haven't been updated, and unfortunately, the Duo cannot use iPad versions of apps in the meantime.

Many other reviewers have said the same. And the problem is you, as the user, have to flip a coin as to whether the apps you personally use are supported, and if they aren't, hope that the developers provide support for them ASAP. When the apps are not optimized, they look terrible and are a huge pain to use. Imagine having an important work app not work properly and take months to be updated.

This whole situation reminds me of Liquid Glass, Apple's new design language that debuted in 2025 for iOS 26. Since Apple changed how many aspects of iOS looked and worked, apps that didn't adopt Liquid Glass could — anecdotally speaking — look off and throw off your muscle memory. Problem is, that transition is still happening over a year later. To give just one example, AnkiMobile, a popular, paid flashcard app, was only just revamped for Liquid Glass. Many others in my library only recently made the transition, too. If it took developers that long to incorporate Liquid Glass, then it seems likely the Duo could take just as long, or longer — especially for such a niche device. But the iPhone 18 Pro? No problem.