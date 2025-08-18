Want To Multitask On Your iPad? Here's How To Do It

With all the apps you want now open, you can proceed with arranging them for a more streamlined workflow. For this, you can go the freestyle route or the organized way. The freestyle route is simply dragging the windows wherever you want on the screen. Just grab any empty space on the top edge of the window and move it to your desired position, even off the screen, like you would on a computer.

If you're not a fan of the apps being scattered on your screen and on top of each other, you can arrange them into more organized layouts. To do so, tap the three dots in the upper left corner of a window, then long-press on the stoplight controls that appear. In the context menu that opens, choose your preferred layout. You can move the current window either to the left, right, top, or bottom; enlarge it to full-screen; or arrange all open windows into equal tiles of two, three, or four.

The window tiles are similar to the previous Split View, but with the option to use two, three or four apps at the same time. If you just want to multitask with two apps and prefer to see them side by side, you can skip opening the layout options in the top-left corner. Instead, just flick the apps into place. Grab one window and throw it either to the left or right of the screen, and it should automatically snap into place. Then, do the same with your second app.