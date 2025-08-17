Face ID Not Working On Your iPhone? Here Are A Few Fixes To Try

Apple's Face ID is one of those features you don't fully appreciate until it stops working. When it's behaving, it feels effortless; you glance at your iPhone and it's instantly unlocked. But when Face ID glitches, you're suddenly back to punching in passcodes like it's 2010.

The issue can present in a lot of ways. Perhaps your iPhone takes multiple attempts to recognize you, or refuses outright. You might even see the dreaded "Face ID Is Not Available" message. Or maybe it works sometimes, but fails often enough to be frustrating. The good news is that most Face ID problems are tied to small things — settings oddities, software hiccups, or plain old smudges and dust. In many cases, you can fix the problem yourself without any need to run to the Genius Bar.

Start by making sure your screen protector or case isn't partially obstructing the front camera. Face ID relies on the TrueDepth camera system, which projects and reads an array of tiny infrared dots to map your face. If anything interferes with those beams or your phone's ability to see them, accuracy takes a nosedive. Even a thin plastic edge can cause misreads, especially with cheap screen protectors that scatter light. If you suspect your screen protector is to blame, remove it and test Face ID bare.