Americans are buying hybrids at a staggering rate. Toyota has long dominated the hybrid market, and it still does, with a 44% share, but other automakers are releasing hybrids left and right, and consumers are snapping them up amid high, unpredictable gas prices. You can buy almost any type of hybrid, from small, compact sedans to mid-size hybrid SUVs and even full-size trucks. In short, it's never been a better time to buy a hybrid because the selection is massive and the fuel savings really help when prices tick up over $5 per gallon.

However, it's still worth doing research before buying. Hybrid powertrain warranties are generally pretty good thanks to federal regulations, but some automakers have more faith in their hybrid systems than others, or at least are willing to fix issues longer. Hybrid powertrain warranties cover only the hybrid part of the powertrain, and most automakers separate that from the regular powertrain or bumper-to-bumper warranties, giving you three warranties to work with.

So, if you're in the market for a hybrid vehicle, it's worth looking at these hybrid warranties to see which ones work best for you. None of the mainstream automakers have a bad warranty, but some go a little further than others, so it's not a bad idea to start your search with those automakers. Of course, Toyota is one of them, but a handful of other automakers also go bigger on their warranties.