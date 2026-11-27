5 Hybrid Vehicle Brands With The Best Warranties In 2026
Americans are buying hybrids at a staggering rate. Toyota has long dominated the hybrid market, and it still does, with a 44% share, but other automakers are releasing hybrids left and right, and consumers are snapping them up amid high, unpredictable gas prices. You can buy almost any type of hybrid, from small, compact sedans to mid-size hybrid SUVs and even full-size trucks. In short, it's never been a better time to buy a hybrid because the selection is massive and the fuel savings really help when prices tick up over $5 per gallon.
However, it's still worth doing research before buying. Hybrid powertrain warranties are generally pretty good thanks to federal regulations, but some automakers have more faith in their hybrid systems than others, or at least are willing to fix issues longer. Hybrid powertrain warranties cover only the hybrid part of the powertrain, and most automakers separate that from the regular powertrain or bumper-to-bumper warranties, giving you three warranties to work with.
So, if you're in the market for a hybrid vehicle, it's worth looking at these hybrid warranties to see which ones work best for you. None of the mainstream automakers have a bad warranty, but some go a little further than others, so it's not a bad idea to start your search with those automakers. Of course, Toyota is one of them, but a handful of other automakers also go bigger on their warranties.
Most automakers have the same warranty
Federal law requires all hybrid warranties to be at least eight years and 100,000 miles. If you look at the major automakers, you'll rarely see a number below this, and most automakers sit right at the legal minimum. Automakers that fit this bill include Ford and Lincoln; all of GM's brands like Chevy and GMC; Stellantis brands including Dodge and Jeep; and many others, from Subaru and Honda to Audi, Land Rover, Volkswagen, and even Lamborghini. There are a few exceptions, including automakers that don't currently have a hybrid in production, like Infiniti.
A few automakers have found ways to dip below the standard eight-year, 100,000-mile warranty, like Ferrari and Jaguar. Both offer six years and 60,000 miles on their hybrid components, so if you made a list of all hybrid powertrains, those automakers would be at the bottom. We couldn't find a warranty worse than Ferrari and Jaguar.
There are plenty of potential downsides to owning a hybrid vehicle, but warranty length isn't one of them. Hybrid batteries are often warrantied longer than the rest of the car, since most automakers also offer only a five-year, 60,000-mile warranty on their regular powertrain components. That means, when it comes to hybrid powertrains, the law has you covered, and most automakers follow it.
Mitsubishi
Mitsubishi is in a transitional period, with only a few vehicles for sale. Mitsubishi plans to add more in its Momentum 2030 plan. This includes significantly refreshed vehicles between 2026 and 2030, along with introducing new models. Part of that is making every vehicle in its lineup a hybrid. Currently, the brand has only one plug-in hybrid: the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV. That's set to change over the next few years, and hopefully the warranty stays the same.
The reason is that the warranty is actually pretty good. Mitsubishi offers a 10-year, 100,000-mile warranty for its hybrid, which beats out the rest of the pack by two years. The brand matches its regular powertrain warranty, also 10 years and 100,000 miles, making it among the best in the industry. That means your entire powertrain is covered for a decade, including the hybrid components, and you don't have to worry about the two-year gap that would happen if Mitsubishi simply followed the law.
Mitsubishi has changed a lot since the 1990s and 2000s, but the brand still makes its own vehicles. They share some components with Nissan, which is interesting because Mitsubishi's warranties are better than Nissan's despite the overlap. So, if you like what the Nissan Rogue Hybrid offers but want a hybrid with a longer warranty, check out Mitsubishi.
Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis
Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis are Korean automotive juggernauts, and they also offer some of the best warranties in the business. They also have a staggering lineup of vehicles. Hyundai and Kia share platforms, parts, and other components since Hyundai owns Kia, so it felt appropriate to include the two automakers and Hyundai's luxury brand, Genesis, together. Together, the three brands have 12 hybrid models, including the Tucson, Elantra, Sonata, Santa Fe, Palisade, Niro, Sportage, Sorento, Carnival, and Telluride. Genesis announced its first two hybrid models, the G80 Hybrid and the GV80 Hybrid, for the 2028 model year, bringing the total to 14 hybrids across all three brands.
They also share more than just parts. They also share warranties. Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis all offer 10-year, 100,000-mile warranties on all their hybrid and EV models, matching the brand's standard powertrain warranty. That's good news because Kia and Hyundai have been raking in sales amid the 2026 gas crisis, and their massive selection and generous warranty are no doubt part of why.
The brands also do some unique things with their hybrids. For instance, most hybrids use a CVT transmission with the hybrid powertrain to improve fuel economy, but the Kia Sportage Hybrid and Hyundai Tucson Hybrid use a traditional six-speed automatic transmission that, paired with their natural-feeling regenerative braking, makes them feel like non-hybrid vehicles on the road.
Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-Benz is a great example of why you should read the fine print before making a purchase. Generally, Mercedes-Benz hybrids get a substandard warranty with only six years and 60,000 miles of coverage, and this applies to all their vehicles unless otherwise noted. However, some vehicles are classified as Super Ultra-Low Emission Vehicles (SULEV), and these plug-in hybrids get a much better warranty than other models in Mercedes-Benz's lineup. These are specific trims of the brand's existing vehicles, and if you get a SULEV hybrid from Mercedes-Benz, the warranty is 10 years and 150,000 miles, making it one of the best hybrid warranties in the business.
This dichotomy, having either the worst or one of the best hybrid warranties, is further complicated by the fact that Mercedes-Benz offers this warranty only in some U.S. states. Mercedes says those states are California, Colorado, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Minnesota, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Virginia, Vermont, and Washington. It also applies only to SULEV plug-in hybrids Mercedes-Benz sells, including the GLC 350e, GLE 450e, AMG GLC 63 S, and Mercedes-Benz S 580e.
This is one of those scenarios where you want to read the fine print and really talk to your salesperson to make sure you're getting the longer warranty. Of course, if you don't live in the states listed above, you're up the proverbial creek anyway, and you're stuck with the six-year, 60,000-mile warranty even if it's a SULEV hybrid.
Toyota and Lexus
Toyota leads the pack in hybrid sales, with a commanding 44% of the hybrid market. This is mostly thanks to two factors. First, Toyota has been selling hybrids much longer than most competitors, and second, virtually every vehicle in its lineup has a hybrid option, from the budget-oriented Toyota Corolla to the more luxury-focused Toyota Crown and even the brand's work vehicles like the Toyota Tundra. Some models, like the Toyota Camry, now come only as hybrids.
The brand's reliability is on full display with its hybrid warranty. Before 2020, Toyota had the same warranty as everyone else, but it has since increased it to 10 years and 150,000 miles, no matter where you are. This is the best hybrid battery warranty we could find among automakers, and it's likely a big reason Toyota hybrids are so popular. Toyota even brought its luxury brand, Lexus, along for the ride. All Lexus hybrid vehicles also get a 10-year/150,000-mile warranty on hybrids sold new after the 2020 model year, making them equally good for hybrid longevity.
Earlier, we talked about Hyundai and Kia having a massive library of hybrids to choose from. Lexus and Toyota dwarf that number by a pretty significant margin. Together, the two brands offer 22 hybrid and plug-in hybrid models across the lineup, including models in every category, like the RAV4, Highlander, Camry, Sequoia, Sienna, and many more from Lexus.