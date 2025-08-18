Who Makes Kia Engines And Are They The Same As Hyundai's?

Since entering the U.S. market in 1986 and 1994, respectively, Hyundai and Kia have steadily worked their way up the automotive value chain. From suppliers of cheap, cheerful, but somewhat nondescript vehicles, the Korean cousins now produce innovative, stylish designs that can go head-to-head with respected Japanese brands like Toyota, Mazda, and Honda. While Kia has its own unique history as a car manufacturer, it has been under the umbrella of parent company Hyundai Motor Group since a bailout in the midst of the Asian Economic Crisis in 1998.

Being part of the same company means these South Korean marques can — and frequently do — share infrastructure and parts, including engines. You will find the same 1.4-liter Hyundai Gamma inline-four in Kia's Rio and Ceed models as in the Hyundai Accent, i20, and i30. Likewise, Hyundai's 3.8-liter V6 Lambda lurks under the hoods of both the Hyundai Palisade and the Kia Telluride, with both models set to switch to the more efficient 3.5-liter powerplant for their 2026 model year.

There are plenty more examples where Kia and Hyundai models share the same powertrain, which is not to say Kia doesn't build its own engines — it does. But complex global supply chains mean it often makes good financial sense for carmakers to share infrastructure and intellectual property across brands and borders. In August 2025, for example, U.S. carmaker General Motors agreed to develop vehicles with Hyundai, while Kia is high on the list of the most American-built vehicles in the U.S. today.