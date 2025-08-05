One Of The Most American-Made Cars Is Probably Not What You Were Expecting
The tariffs implemented by the current U.S. government have drawn renewed attention to where cars are assembled and how many of their key components are manufactured overseas. Plenty of carmakers can claim to assemble their vehicles in the U.S., but some use more domestic parts than others. The Cars.com American-Made Index analyzes how American every major U.S.-built car is in terms of the origin of its components and produces an annual report with a league table for the most American-made vehicles.
Topping the table in 2025 are Tesla's four production car models, with the recently refreshed Model Y SUV sitting in second place behind the entry-level Model 3. The Model S sits in third, while the Model X ranks fourth. In fifth place is another unsurprising entry: the Jeep Gladiator. It is the most American-made pickup truck on the market according to the index, and the only pickup from an American manufacturer to feature within the top ten.
The top five placed vehicles are far from shocking, but the sixth most American-made car is a very surprising entry. According to the index, the 2025 Kia EV6 earns that sixth-place spot, making it the most American-made car to hail from a foreign brand. Kia builds the EV6 in West Point, Georgia, and has been on sale for several years now. The EV6 received some upgrades for 2025, including a larger battery that results in a range of up to 319 miles.
The other cars in the top 10 might also surprise you
Rounding out the top ten most American-made cars in the index are four models that are also from foreign brands. In seventh spot is the Honda Ridgeline pickup, in eighth is the Honda Odyssey minivan, and the Honda Passport SUV sits in ninth. All three models are assembled at the automaker's Lincoln, Alabama, facility. The tenth place spot is claimed by the VW ID.4, an electric crossover that's made in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
That top 10 list might surprise plenty of buyers, but probably not as much as how far down the American-Made Index some bestselling vehicles are. The gas-powered Ford F-150 sits in 37th place, although the all-electric F-150 Lightning fares slightly better, ranking 22nd overall. The Ram 1500 only reaches 45th place in the index, while the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 sits way down in 87th place. The report is a reminder that an American badge on the grille doesn't necessarily translate to an entirely American-made car. So, if you're looking to support domestic manufacturing, it's worth doing your research before heading to a dealership.