One Of The Most American-Made Cars Is Probably Not What You Were Expecting

The tariffs implemented by the current U.S. government have drawn renewed attention to where cars are assembled and how many of their key components are manufactured overseas. Plenty of carmakers can claim to assemble their vehicles in the U.S., but some use more domestic parts than others. The Cars.com American-Made Index analyzes how American every major U.S.-built car is in terms of the origin of its components and produces an annual report with a league table for the most American-made vehicles.

Topping the table in 2025 are Tesla's four production car models, with the recently refreshed Model Y SUV sitting in second place behind the entry-level Model 3. The Model S sits in third, while the Model X ranks fourth. In fifth place is another unsurprising entry: the Jeep Gladiator. It is the most American-made pickup truck on the market according to the index, and the only pickup from an American manufacturer to feature within the top ten.

The top five placed vehicles are far from shocking, but the sixth most American-made car is a very surprising entry. According to the index, the 2025 Kia EV6 earns that sixth-place spot, making it the most American-made car to hail from a foreign brand. Kia builds the EV6 in West Point, Georgia, and has been on sale for several years now. The EV6 received some upgrades for 2025, including a larger battery that results in a range of up to 319 miles.