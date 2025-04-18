Tesla's Model Y SUV Is Now Cheaper: How Much Does It Cost & Can You Tow With It?

Tesla has lowered the pricing for its popular Model Y electric SUV, but the savings are less significant upon closer inspection. The new Model Y Long-Range All-Wheel Drive carries a $48,990 MSRP on Tesla's website, considerably less than the Launch Series Long Range AWD variant that debuted in early 2025 at $59,990. The cheaper Model Y goes from zero to 60 mph in 4.6 seconds thanks to dual electric motors, and the battery has enough juice to deliver 327 miles of EPA-estimated range. Moreover, the sub-$49k Model Y is no slow poke since it has a 125 mph top speed.

However, the new Model Y's $48,990 base price does not include Tesla's Full Self-Driving (Supervised) software, which costs an extra $8,000. Interestingly, the more expensive Launch Series came standard with full self-driving. If you do the math, the cheaper Model Y will cost $56,990 with Tesla Autopilot installed, which is $3,000 less than the Launch Series. We're trying to say that the more affordable Model Y provides more bang for the buck if you don't add the self-driving software, which is most likely fine for buyers concerned about the system's reputation for being involved in a growing number of road accidents.

The updated Tesla Model Y (codename: Juniper) is a capable hauler with the optional $1,000 tow package. It includes a high-strength steel tow bar (with a two-inch hitch receiver and a seven-pin standard connector), a trailer harness, and a tow mode software package. The package unlocks a max towing capacity of 3,500 pounds, which is relatively decent for an electric crossover. But you should be looking at a Ford F-150 or Chevy Silverado if towing prowess is a priority, or possibly the Tesla Cybertruck and its 11,000-pound towing capacity.

