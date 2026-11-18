5 Mid-Size Hybrid SUVs With Better Ratings Than The Toyota 4Runner
Much like pickleball and baggy jeans, hybrid vehicles are having a bit of a moment in 2026. As gas prices continue to hover at more than $4.00 per gallon, more and more drivers are turning to hybrids for better fuel efficiency. The popular Toyota RAV4, which is only available as a hybrid, continues to be a bestseller in the U.S., but buyers have plenty of options available. Kia, Honda, and Hyundai are among the industry giants joining Toyota in offering an expansive lineup of hybrid models.
Although choices abound, Toyota dominates the U.S. hybrid market and offers more hybrid options than any other automaker in America. There's the Prius, of course, but buyers can also opt for a hybrid version of the Corolla or Camry. Toyota offers hybrid versions of its two pickup trucks, and in addition to the RAV4, hybrid SUV options include the Grand Highlander and the 4Runner.
The 4Runner sets itself apart from other SUVs in Toyota's lineup in several ways. It has body-on-frame construction that makes it a solid choice for towing and off-roading, though the design means that it does not offer the fuel economy found in other SUVs. It also has a configurable cabin and flexible cargo space. The rugged design means that even the six hybrid models, which start with the TRD Off-Road i-FORCE MAX at $54,360, only see an estimated 23 mpg in the city and 24 mpg on the highway. Several hybrid SUVs offer better overall ratings and even better fuel efficiency — here are five models that experts recommend over the 4Runner.
Hyundai Palisade Hybrid
Like Toyota, Hyundai offers a large lineup of hybrid vehicles. Both Car and Driver and Edmunds named the Palisade Hybrid as its top choice amongst mid-size hybrid SUVs. The 2027 model starts at $44,560, almost $10,000 less than the hybrid 4Runner, and has an EPA-estimated range of 619 miles.
The Palisade Hybrid has a 2.5 liter inline 4-cylinder turbo paired with two electric motors for a combined 329 horsepower, compared to the 4Runner's 2.4L turbocharged inline 4-cylinder hybrid powertrain putting out 326 horsepower. The base models see 33 mpg in the city and 35 mpg on the highway, easily outperforming the Toyota. Higher trims see slightly less, but drivers can still expect a combined 31 mpg. Inside, there's room for up to seven or eight passengers, depending on the configuration. Tech features include a 12.3-inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless phone charging, and three-zone automatic climate control.
Edmunds praises the Palisade Hybrid for its excellent fuel economy and performance. It accelerates faster than the non-hybrid version of the Palisade, and it has an easy, comfortable ride. The interior is spacious and some trims even have power-adjustable third-row seats. Car and Driver also found little to complain about the 2027 Palisade Hybrid, though it mentioned a tight third row and a subpar towing capacity (4,000 pounds) compared to competitors. Hyundai covers the Palisade Hybrid with a five-year, 60,000-mile standard warranty, a 10-year, 100,000-mile powertrain warranty, and a 10-year, 100,000-mile hybrid/electric battery warranty.
Toyota Crown Signia
Toyota launched the Crown Signia with the 2025 model year and Consumer Reports ranks it high on its list of mid-size SUVs. It's also a "CR Recommended" product, meaning that the SUV met or surpassed the organization's independent testing and evaluation standards. The Crown Signia, which has a starting price of $44,890, offers standard all-wheel drive and a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine combined with two electric motors putting out 238 horsepower. It comes in only two trims, the base XLE model and the Limited model. Both see an EPA-estimated 39 mpg in the city and 37 mpg on the highway.
Consumer Reports calls the Crown Signia "a more practical version of Toyota's Crown sedan." Classified as a mid-size SUV, its sleek, low-slung profile more closely resembles a crossover or wagon — a marked difference from the Toyota 4Runner's rugged, boxy profile. It sits in fourth place on Edmund's list of the best hybrid mid-size SUVs, and both reviewers praise its comfortable ride and excellent fuel economy.
Unlike many other mid-size SUVs, the Crown Signia only offers two rows of seating and room for five passengers. Inside, drivers will find a 12.3-inch touch screen and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features include a rear-seat reminder, blind spot monitor, and the Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 system. While many analysts have not yet reviewed the 2027 model, there were few changes from the 2026 Crown Signia. The Limited trim added additional standard safety features, and there are new exterior colors available.
Kia Telluride Hybrid
U.S. News & World Report awarded the Kia Telluride Hybrid second place in its list of the best hybrid SUVs, and it's easy to see why. It drives like a luxury SUV, and is well-appointed, stylish, and roomy. It also comes with Kia's industry-leading 10-year, 100,000-mile warranty, which includes hybrid batteries. The 2027 model is available in five trims, and the base EX trim starts at $46,490.
All models have the same 2.5-liter turbo hybrid powertrain with 329 horsepower. The Telluride was redesigned for the 2027 model year, and it's the first year Kia has offered a hybrid powertrain for the popular SUV. Reviewers appreciate the spacious cabin and abundant cargo space, the long list of standard tech and safety features, and the stylish exterior, though some decry the front end as rather polarizing.
One main critique of the Telluride Hybrid is its starting price. Though the base model is almost $8,000 less than the base 4Runner, it's otherwise the most expensive hybrid SUV included here. Having said that, the Telluride Hybrid EX offers standard features not found on other base models, including a power sunroof and liftgate, heated and ventilated front seats, an in-cabin camera monitoring system, and navigation-based smart cruise control. All-wheel drive is not standard on the entry-level trim, however, though it is available for an additional fee. The front-wheel drive EX sees 34 mpg in the city and 36 mpg on the highway, outperforming every other available trim.
Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid
Toyota is a dominant force in hybrid technology, and today it offers more electrified versions of the Grand Highlander than gas versions. There are six trim levels of the hybrid Grand Highlander, starting with the LE model priced at $45,610 in 2026. It's a Consumer Reports Recommended Vehicle and ranks well in its list of Mid-Sized Three-Row SUVs. It also takes third place on Edmund's top-rated mid-size hybrid SUV rankings.
As its name implies, the Grand Highlander is a spacious, three-row SUV. It also offers more cargo space than any of its hybrid competitors — more than 97 cubic feet with both passenger rows folded down. It's a good option for large families seeking a more fuel-efficient alternative to other large SUVs or minivans. The Hybrid XLE trim, which is one step above the base model and starts at $46,780, sees the best fuel efficiency, with 37 mpg in the city and 34 mpg on the highway. It comes standard with front-wheel drive, but all-wheel drive is an available option.
All hybrid Grand Highlands have a four-cylinder engine but differences in the hybrid powertrain offer varying fuel efficiency numbers. The Hybrid MAX system boosts horsepower at the expense of gas mileage. The standard infotainment system has a 12.3-inch screen and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Consumer Reports gave the Grand Highlander Hybrid high marks on its road test, and Edmunds praises its driver visibility and small, premium touches.
Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid
Hyundai's hybrid version of the Santa Fe appears only on one list of the best hybrid mid-size SUVs – Car and Driver's – but don't let that deter you, especially if you're shopping on a budget. While there are plenty of compact hybrid SUVs that sell for under $40,000, like the Toyota RAV4 and the Honda CR-V Hybrid, the Santa Fe Hybrid is uniquely priced among the mid-size hybrid SUVs included here. The SE model starts at $36,650, and the SEL trim is available for $38,940. All trims come standard with front-wheel drive with the option of all-wheel drive.
If you're simply shopping for the best deal with the best gas mileage, the SE will do the trick. With front-wheel drive, owners can expect to see 37 mpg in the city and 36 mpg on the highway. All-wheel drive drops those numbers to 35 and 34, respectively. The inline 4-cylinder turbo and the electric motor put out a combined 231 horsepower. The base model has stain-resistant cloth seats, while the top-of-the-line Limited and Calligraphy trims have leather-trimmed seats. A 12.3-inch touchscreen is standard, and the upper trims also add standard navigation. Buyers can also expect Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, four USB charge ports, dual-zone automatic climate control, and Smart Cruise Control.
Hyundai includes a solid offering of standard safety features even in the base model, and the Santa Fe Hybrid is covered by several warranties, including a five-year, 60,000-mile standard warranty and a 10-year, 100,000-mile hybrid/electric battery warranty.