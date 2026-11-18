Much like pickleball and baggy jeans, hybrid vehicles are having a bit of a moment in 2026. As gas prices continue to hover at more than $4.00 per gallon, more and more drivers are turning to hybrids for better fuel efficiency. The popular Toyota RAV4, which is only available as a hybrid, continues to be a bestseller in the U.S., but buyers have plenty of options available. Kia, Honda, and Hyundai are among the industry giants joining Toyota in offering an expansive lineup of hybrid models.

Although choices abound, Toyota dominates the U.S. hybrid market and offers more hybrid options than any other automaker in America. There's the Prius, of course, but buyers can also opt for a hybrid version of the Corolla or Camry. Toyota offers hybrid versions of its two pickup trucks, and in addition to the RAV4, hybrid SUV options include the Grand Highlander and the 4Runner.

The 4Runner sets itself apart from other SUVs in Toyota's lineup in several ways. It has body-on-frame construction that makes it a solid choice for towing and off-roading, though the design means that it does not offer the fuel economy found in other SUVs. It also has a configurable cabin and flexible cargo space. The rugged design means that even the six hybrid models, which start with the TRD Off-Road i-FORCE MAX at $54,360, only see an estimated 23 mpg in the city and 24 mpg on the highway. Several hybrid SUVs offer better overall ratings and even better fuel efficiency — here are five models that experts recommend over the 4Runner.