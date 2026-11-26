15 Fishing Gear Brands Owned By Bass Pro
Occasional and dedicated fishers alike have experienced the allure of a Bass Pro Shop, designed to be more than just a place to pick up fishing gear. Founder Johnny Morris built his chain with the idea of making each location a destination in its own right, though his original shop was nowhere near as ambitious as his current locations. Bass Pro Shops began in Springfield, Missouri, in 1972, with Morris initially running it out of the back of his father's liquor store.
Over half a century later, Bass Pro Shops has become a sprawling network of stores stretching from coast to coast, and it has expanded north of the border into Canada. Along the way, the retailer has either launched or acquired a plethora of in-house brands, and it owns a dozen boat brands alone. Its in-house fishing gear brands are similarly broad, covering a wide range of gear and price points.
XPS
The debate over whether lure fishing or bait fishing is better won't be settled anytime soon, but those who prefer the former will find plenty to like about Bass Pro Shops' XPS brand. It offers softbaits, hardbaits, jigs, spinnerbaits, and plenty more, all at prices that won't break the bank. Its most popular lures are designed not only to look like bait, but also to include additional features, like a cupped propeller tail that mimics bait sounds.
These additional features have previously made some XPS products controversial, with rival lure brand Huddleston filing a lawsuit against Bass Pro Shops over one of its XPS lures in 2018. The lawsuit alleged copyright and patent infringement, specifically citing its "Fish Lure with Vortex Tail" patent as one XPS allegedly infringed. However, the legal wrangling didn't stop XPS lures from being sold at Bass Pro Shops, where its current range includes more than three dozen products.
White River Fly Shop
Bass Pro Shops' fly-fishing department has its own name: White River Fly Shop. It's been around for roughly four decades and sells all the gear you'll need to get started in fly fishing. Its hundreds of products include rods, reels, flies, and plenty of apparel. To stay dry, the brand also offers chest waders priced from under $100 to almost $400.
If you prefer to float rather than wade, the brand also sells a nylon float tube with a weight capacity of 225 lbs. The brand's kick fins help you move to a good spot, while its hand pump ensures the float is ready for action. The shop-within-a-shop feel of White River Fly Shop feeds into Bass Pro Shops' overall vibe as a destination rather than simply a retail store, though, like all the brands here, buyers who don't want to drive to their nearest physical location can also purchase its range online.
Offshore Angler
As Bass Pro Shops expanded over the decades, its executives launched various new brands aimed at specific types of fishers. Offshore Angler was one of those brands, with its name clearly indicating its primary target audience. Beyond catering to offshore anglers, the brand also sells inshore fishing supplies, including rods, reels, and lures. It's another Bass Pro Shops-owned brand that sells its own apparel line, including boat bags.
Offshore Angler started as a catalog, but today it's a brand within Bass Pro Shops' range, available in stores and on the retailer's website. Its distinctive swordfish logo appears on its products, and the brand previously offered a dedicated swordfish kit, though it's no longer sold. Its lineup also includes a small selection of hand tools, with crimpers, pliers, and a shrimp deveiner currently available.
Pro Qualifier
While many retailers' in-house brands offer broad product ranges that cover all sorts of gear, a few are much more niche. The Pro Qualifier brand is on the more niche side, with only three products available in its range at the time of writing. That range includes a baitcast reel, a spinning rod, and a casting rod, all priced higher than the retailer's most value-oriented products.
Both rods feature high-end materials and a design that channels pro models. They're made with RT3 graphite, which the brand says is exclusive, and stainless steel guide frames. Graphite is in high demand across industries, and companies are developing increasingly complex ways to extract it — some even use old car tires as a source. Graphite is strong and light, making it a top pick for rods and reels for anglers who want value without sacrificing performance.
Formula
Bass Pro Shops' sub-brand Formula is another higher-end brand with a small range of four products. Just like Pro Qualifier, its rods feature graphite construction. The brand also sells a pair of reels with a dual-braking system designed exclusively for Bass Pro Shops' in-house brands. The brand says all Formula products are inspired by pro gear, even if they're not sold at the prices you'd expect for pro gear.
The gear is made primarily for freshwater use, though brand experts also confirmed the rods and reels can be used in saltwater as long as you clean them after use. Still, if you're looking for rods and reels for regular saltwater use, check out one of Bass Pro Shops' many other fishing gear brands—heading over to Offshore Angler is a good place to start.
Tracker Lithium
It's easy to make mistakes with lithium batteries, and virtually everyone makes some. In some anglers' cases, the main mistake might be not getting a lithium battery for their boat in the first place. Marine retailers offer various options, but at Bass Pro Shops, the in-house lithium battery brand is Tracker Lithium. The brand highlights several key advantages of lithium batteries over lead-acid batteries, including significantly more lifetime cycles and lower weight, and it also claims they cost less over the battery's lifetime.
The brand offers various battery types, from accessory batteries to deep-cycle marine batteries and starter batteries. These can be used in both freshwater and saltwater applications, making them versatile and long-lasting. However, lithium batteries have disadvantages, and you should consider them before making a purchase.
Ascend
Bass Pro Shops' product range is comprehensive, covering everything from small items to big-ticket buys. Its Ascend kayak range sits on the pricier end of that spectrum, with fishing kayaks priced between $650 and $1,100. The brand also makes a cheaper recreation kayak for outdoor enthusiasts who want to explore the lake rather than fish.
White River Marine Group owns Ascend, which is in turn owned by Bass Pro Shops. In addition to being a staple in the retailer's own-brand stores, its kayaks are also sold in Cabela's stores (also owned by Bass Pro Shops) and at some other local boat retailers not directly affiliated with the retailer. Regardless of where they're bought from, all of Ascend's kayaks are made in the same factory in Missouri and come with the same 3-year standard warranty for added peace of mind.
Crankin' Stick
Although Bass Pro Shops treats Crankin' Stick as a distinct brand in its fishing gear range, it sells only one product: the Crankin' Stick crankbait casting rod. It retails for $99.99 and comes in various lengths and power options, but each variant uses the same combination of tough materials. The headline innovation is Bass Pro Shops' exclusive Shok Flex Technology, which also appears in blanks from other retailer-owned brands, including Offshore Angler.
According to Bass Pro Shops, Shok Flex Technology combines fiberglass and graphite to give users the best of both worlds: fiberglass is stronger, while graphite is more responsive. The handle, meanwhile, is made from ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) foam, which offers rubber-like grip. It's the same material used to make everything from Crocs to Shark Tank-approved coolers, and the Crankin' Stick handle features an X-pattern grip for even better control in all conditions.
Bionic Blade
Another of Bass Pro Shops' rod brands is Bionic Blade, which offers casting and spinning rods for under $100 apiece. The value-oriented price tags don't translate to cheaply constructed products, though, with its rods featuring graphite blanks, titanium oxide rings, and the same X-pattern EVA foam grip that can be found on rods from other Bass Pro Shops-owned brands like Crankin' Stick. Like most rods from those other brands, Bionic Blade rods come with a standard 1-year warranty that covers defects in materials or workmanship.
Buyers looking to make a warranty claim must provide proof of purchase and return the item using the retailer's standard procedure. However, Bionic Blade buyers shouldn't need to worry too much about the warranty claim process, since both the casting rod and the spinning rod are generally well liked by reviewers on Bass Pro Shops' website.
Prodigy
With a choice of either a trolling rod or a spinning rod in its lineup, Prodigy is another Bass Pro Shops-owned brand with a small range. Both rods retail for $99.99 and share similar features, including graphite blanks and zirconium ceramic inserts, and both are primarily designed for catching walleye. However, they do differ in a few ways.
The trolling rod also uses Shok Flex Technology, like Offshore Angler and Crankin' Stick's rods. As a reminder, this technology combines graphite with fiberglass for added strength compared to a traditional graphite blank. The same rod also has a retractable butt section for easier storage and transport, while the spinning rod lacks both features. Instead, it's built with wary walleyes in mind. While it lacks the hybrid graphite-glass blank's ultimate strength, its RT4 graphite blank is designed for superior sensitivity.
World Wide Sportsman
As well as selling rods and reels, World Wide Sportsman also sells plenty of accessory gear so you can keep all your equipment organized when you're transporting it to and from your fishing spot. The pictured gear bag is only the tip of the iceberg: the brand also sells rod and reel cases, fly boxes, waist packs, and a stripping basket. It also sells apparel, including headgear available in multiple colorways.
The brand focuses on saltwater fishing gear and has roots in the Florida Keys. World Wide Sportsman is unusual among Bass Pro Shops-owned gear brands because it wasn't originally launched as an in-house brand — in fact, it's older than the retailer itself. The brand has been around since 1967 and was designed for fishers looking to catch trout and tarpon in tropical waters. It became part of the Bass Pro Shops portfolio in the '90s, when the retailer bought World Wide Sportsman's Florida Keys store.
Johnny Morris Carbonlite
Several of Bass Pro Shops' pricier rod brands are named after the retailer's founder, Johnny Morris. The Johnny Morris Carbonlite brand, unsurprisingly, sells a rod and reel that are both lightweight and feature plenty of carbon fiber. The rod's blank is made from RT4 graphite, just like some of Bass Pro Shops' more affordable rods, but it's reinforced with carbon. The reel features similarly high-end materials, with a carbon composite frame and a machined aluminum handle. Its drag and mainshaft are also reinforced with stainless steel.
At a retail price of $229.98 for the reel-and-rod combo, Carbonlite products are certainly pricier than most other Bass Pro Shops brands. However, beyond their construction, they offer additional benefits, most notably a 10-year warranty that comes standard with every rod. In contrast, most cheaper Bass Pro Shops rods only come with a single year's coverage.
Johnny Morris Platinum Signature
The second brand is Johnny Morris Platinum Signature, which offers a rod, a reel, and a combo. The combo retails for $379.98 and justifies its price with intricate construction and premium materials. Unlike the Carbonlite rod and reel, which feature their namesake material, the Johnny Morris Platinum Signature rod and reel contain no actual platinum. The reel does have plenty of aluminum, and the rod has plenty of premium graphite.
The rod also comes with the same decade-long warranty as the Carbonlite products, so buyers who invest in a Platinum Signature rod or reel should get many years of use. The brand's products should also perform consistently, with features like the reel's 11-bearing system helping keep things running smoothly over the long run.
Johnny Morris Signature Series
Although the Johnny Morris Signature Series brand shares a similar-sounding name with its sibling brands, its products are distinctive. It sells a reel, a rod, and a combo, though the combo's $349.98 price is slightly lower than its Platinum Signature equivalent.
Some features are shared between brands, like the reel's Duralumin drive gear and the rod's RT5 graphite blank. But the reel's brass main gear and nickel-finished brake ring help visually distinguish the brand's products from the rest. The rod also has a cork grip, rather than the EVA grip some rivals use.
The Signature Series is made in the USA and backed by the same 10-year warranty as other top-tier Bass Pro Shops-owned brands. Both freshwater and saltwater versions are available, with the saltwater variant offering increased corrosion protection at no extra cost compared to its freshwater counterpart.
DepthMaster Pro
When Bass Pro Shops first announced its 2016 acquisition of Cabela's, it also bought the company's in-house brands, including DepthMaster Pro. Over the decade since the acquisition, Bass Pro Shops has repositioned DepthMaster Pro as one of its in-house brands, with its current lineup including a trolling rod, a reel, and a rod-and-reel combo.
The combo is available for $129.99, so it doesn't include most of the high-end materials found on Johnny Morris-branded products. However, the reel still has a brass main gear, and the rod has stainless steel guides. Unlike some other reasonably priced Bass Pro Shops brands, it also has no additional apparel lines or fishing-friendly gadgets. Despite its change in ownership, DepthMaster Pro remains focused on its core products, as it had been for decades before the acquisition.