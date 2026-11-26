Occasional and dedicated fishers alike have experienced the allure of a Bass Pro Shop, designed to be more than just a place to pick up fishing gear. Founder Johnny Morris built his chain with the idea of making each location a destination in its own right, though his original shop was nowhere near as ambitious as his current locations. Bass Pro Shops began in Springfield, Missouri, in 1972, with Morris initially running it out of the back of his father's liquor store.

Over half a century later, Bass Pro Shops has become a sprawling network of stores stretching from coast to coast, and it has expanded north of the border into Canada. Along the way, the retailer has either launched or acquired a plethora of in-house brands, and it owns a dozen boat brands alone. Its in-house fishing gear brands are similarly broad, covering a wide range of gear and price points.