12 Major Boat Brands Owned By Bass Pro
If you have followed the boating industry over the last few decades, you would see that consolidation has been the name of the game. One of the chief practitioners of this acquisitive philosophy has been Bass Pro, which owns the White River Marine Group.
White River Marine has developed a formidable list of boat brands under Bass Pro's corporate banner, and anglers, sportsmen, recreational boaters, and marine professionals will all recognize the names that populate this list of brands owned, marketed and sold through Bass Pro shops. This industry dominance has led to White River Marine becoming the largest manufacturer of boats in the world by volume, and it's allowed Bass Pro Shop to maintain a significant market share in the sector. It is now the leading Mercury Marine outboard dealer by volume in the world as well, and though Bass Pro doesn't own that brand directly, its offerings power many of the brands vessels.
Each brand in the Bass Pro stable speaks to a different segment of the boating public, and claims to incorporate customer feedback into their boats. That approach has led to a varied inventory in different locations across the country, based on consideration of the needs of boaters on local waters, the type of gamefish sought out by area anglers, and the gear they prefer, from entry level to full blown luxury items.
Tracker Boats
Tracker was founded back in the feel good 1970s by noted angler, boating advocate, and of course, Bass Pro founder, Johnny Morris. The road to becoming the best-selling fishing brand in the world began when Morris keyed onto the idea of providing "ready to fish" packages that included not just the hull, but the motor and trailer as well, allowing customers to round up essential boating gear and hit the lake the same day they picked up their new boat.
By significantly reducing the barriers to ownership, Morris founded an empire that flourished by concentrating on providing freshwater anglers, primarily in the Midwestern and Southern river and reservoir fishing scene. Tracker became the default option in many of these markets, and it's been part of Bass Pro since day one.
To this day Tracker continues to concentrate on providing anglers what they need to hit the water cost effectively. Specializing in all-welded aluminum fishing hulls. Tracker produces a range of aluminum craft, from Deep-V multi-species hulls to the Mod-V boats popular with the bass fishing crowd. These robot welded hulls offer light weight, making towing easier, and low maintenance , while proving durable even in harsh conditions. Offerings include entry level boats that feature 50 HP FourStroke Mercury outboards, trolling motors, and Lowrance depth finders, to larger Deep-V platforms with bigger power options, walk through windshields and higher gunnels to easily handle the rough water on big reservoirs.
Ranger Boats
With a marketing campaign that emphasizes the craftsmanship that goes into its vessels, and the sales numbers to prove there is something behind the claim, Ranger Boats is another of Bass Pro's sporting brands with a lengthy history of providing anglers with compelling options and versatile platforms whether its cruising fun or fishing excitement that is on the schedule.
The brand was acquired in 2015, but its journey started in the '60s in Arkansas. It's now known as the sales leader in fiberglass hull fishing boats, but its offerings do not stop there, as it also produces lines of aluminum hulled fishing boats, Deep-Vs and saltwater bay boats, as well as pontoon boats for both fishing and cruising.
Among Ranger's more notable offerings in its extensive fishing lineup is the big Ranger Z521VX, featuring a strong 250L or 300L Mercury Marine Pro XS Torque Master four stroke outboard, with options to choose from out of Mercury's racing motor catalog as well. Anglers going out after multi-species action can opt for Rangers Deep-V Aluminum hull units, like the VX1988WT, which features all welded construction and a cavernous 47 gallon fuel tank to ensure no fishing spot is out of reach on even the biggest Midwestern lakes.
Nitro Boats
Nitro Boats got its start in the 1960s, offering fishing boats to take on the varied waters found in its home state of Texas. The brand has been part of the White River Marine Group since 1989, and it's earned a reputation as one of the nation's premier manufacturers of fishing boats with an extensive line up and burnished fishing credentials.
Chief amongst those credentials is Nitro Boats position as one of the official boats of Major League fishing, and its stable of sponsored fishermen include some of the biggest names in the business, such as Kevin VanDam, Rick Clunn, Edwin Evers, and Ott DeFoes. These pros do not just fish these vessels, but offer their input into the design process to ensure that Nitro is offering well thought out boats that are in line with what some of the most successful tournament anglers think is right for the sport.
Nitro Boats has developed an enviable basket of intellectual property when it comes to design, including its Rapid Planing System and Nitro Vortex Technology hulls. This gives its boats solid performance coming out of the hole and onto plane, and many anglers praise the ride and stability of their hulls. Equipped not just to go fast but to fish smart, models like the Nitro Z17 come tournament ready, with Mercury power options, Lowrance electronics and spacious casting decks, while models like the ZV21 Pro can be equipped with up to 300 HP and feature deep interiors to tame rough chop.
Triton Boats
Known for its high end fishing machines, Triton emphasizes not only performance to distinguish itself, but also its build process. Triton made waves in the late '90s when it hit the scene by offering 100% composite construction. This meant that its lineup could claim to be free from the wood construction, particularly stringers and sub floors, that kept up many anglers at night with fears of moisture and rot.
Triton Boats has been part of the Bass Pro lineup since 2015, and its offerings include not only bass boats, but also units set up for walleye fishing, as well as fish and ski boats, all of which feature its patented full length fiberglass stringer grids. Triton Boats are noted for their stability while at a stop on top of a fishing hole or while slowly trolling for gamefish.
At the top of its bass fishing offerings, Triton has the 21XP Patriot, powered by a Mercury 250 FourStroke motor and featuring dual console layout. High end sonar and integrated electronics round out this tournament ready machine. If walleye are your thing, Triton has the 206 Fishhunter for your consideration, which can be equipped with up to 300 hp and boasts a broad 100-inch beam for stability in big lakes.
Sun Tracker
Bass Pro claims that since Johnny Morris introduced it into the store's lineup in 1983, more American families have owned a Sun Tracker Pontoon boat than any other brand. Ubiquitous on lakes and rivers across the country, the brand also makes up a significant share of the rental boat market. If you ever rented a pontoon on a family vacation, I'd bet dollars to donuts that it was a Sun Tracker.
Boaters can set these pontoons up in myriad ways, and their ease of use makes them a perennial favorite. They do just about everything on the water that a family or cruising couple can ask for. At low RPM, Sun Tracker pontoons make efficient cruisers, able to stretch a tank of fuel for an entire day or more of boating before hitting the fuel dock.
Although they are not in the same class as a dedicated wake boat, pontoon boats are more than capable of thrilling the kids with a day of tubing, water-skiing, or entry level wake boarding. Opt for some basic fishing gear like fishing rod holders and a trolling motor, and these craft are quite capable of making some fun fishing memories. Sun Tracker has multiple models to choose from, all with room for the whole family and a couple of guests. Pontoon seating allows for easy socializing, and the broad footprints provide plenty of room, even when you have the whole crew out for a day on the water.
Regency
Regency is another popular pontoon boat brand started under the White River Marine banner. However, the boats put out by Regency emphasize luxury cruising, featuring premium materials, electronics and power options. Like Sun Tracker, the benefits of a pontoon format are on full display, but unlike its WRMG stablemate, the accommodations, upholstery, power options, and electronic suites are decidedly upscale.
Slipping behind the help of a Regency pontoon conjures up decidedly "yachty" vibes for a lake boat. Once the premium sound system begins cranking out yacht rock anthems from the likes of Jimmy Buffet, you could be forgiven if you temporarily channel your inner Captain Ron and go full Parrothead.
The pontoon hulls of Regency craft, such as its flagship 250 DL3 with its 300 hp Verado, provide the smooth and stable ride the type is known for, and offerings from this line up have genuine presence on the water. This allows guests to not only feel spoiled by the high end and soft touch materials used in the seating and fixtures, but also to feel the security of a tall profile, generous freeboard, potent motor options and a solid NMMA certified build quality.
Tahoe Boats
Tahoe Boats was founded as part of WRMG in 1998, and is among the fastest growing boat brands in America, based largely on the fact that Bass Pro has, with Tahoe, removed many of the obstacles that have prevented boat ownership in the past, by providing a lot of boat at a relatively reasonable cost. I can attest to the value proposition as I have had a series of Tahoes, each a little bigger and a little nicer than the last, in my humble fleet since 2004.
The Tahoe lineup is composed of solid fiberglass runabout and deck boats that compete directly with other manufacturers like Bayliner and Glastron. Easy financing and trailer and boat packaging help make boating accessible to many families who want to get out on the water, and are attracted to the support available at their local Bass Pro Shop.
And once out on the water, the fun can really begin. The Tahoe lineup, from its entry level T16 with its 60 hp outboard to its top of the line power boats such as the sporty V-hulled 210 S or big 2150CC saltwater capable center console, all follow the formula of giving you more than you would expect at the price point.
Mako
Not content to confine its activities to America's freshwater lakes and rivers, the Bass Pro/White River Marine Group operation acquired Mako boats in 1996 to gain a more serious presence in the offshore performance fishing segment. In operation since 1963, Mako boats offer tournament tested performance, strong fiberglass hulls, and a range of power options that have allowed it to take and hold significant market share.
Mako boats have been primarily positioned as bay boats, but current offerings include true offshore fishing platforms as well. Even its smaller bay-oriented models fish like bigger hulls, offering good stability, high gunnels, copious livewells, well appointed electronic suites and large fuel tanks.
The Mako 246CC features aggressive deadrise to cut through tough swells and choppy waves, while dual motors provide strong power, easy maneuvering at the dock, and critical redundancy for blue water work. Smaller models like the Pro Skiff 13CC, 15CC and 17CC take a page out of their big brother's playbook, with similar high strength construction, and an enviable equipment list and solid engine options.
Hatteras Yachts
Home to the Bass Pros largest hulls that push almost into ship territory, Hatteras Yachts, founded in 1959, is a very well-known name in performance offshore luxury fishing boats. Brought into the WRMG fold in 2021, Hatteras boats can be found in marinas around the country and around the world fishing for the top sport fish in the biggest blue water.
With hulls up to 77 feet long, these boats are sumptuously appointed and set up to comfortably undertake long offshore passages in blue water in the hunt for pelagic game fish. To that end, they can be true custom builds, or semi-custom setups, but either way, this North Carolina manufacturer is set up to bring luxury hand in hand with sports fishing.
With sumptuous staterooms, luxurious salons, and fully equipped galleys, the Hatteras lineup is equally adept at entertaining at the dock as it is in chasing bill fish off the Hannibal Banks in the Pacific, or sport fish on the other side of the gulf stream in the rolling swells of the Atlantic. Power options include twin CAT diesels, which when paired up with up to 3,000 gallons of fuel, provide extensive luxury cruising range for some of the planet's most exciting sports fishing.
Spartan Boats
With a name like Spartan, you better be tough. With heavy gauge aluminum construction and a reputation for surviving being bashed by the rough waters of the Pacific Northwest, the craft on offer at Bass Pro from Spartan Boats seem to live up to the ideals of their namesake.
All Spartan Boats, built in Washington state for Bass Pro since 2018, are manufactured using either 5086 H116 or 5052 H32 aluminum alloy, marine-grade aluminum alloys meant to stand up to the corrosive saltwater environments these boats call home. Along with high grade stainless fitting, and freshwater cooling systems, Spartan boats are made to resist rust and galvanic corrosion.
Spartan Boats, which has been turning out boats in the style preferred by Pacific Northwest anglers for almost a decade, prides themselves on lean, modern manufacturing techniques. Its offerings run the gamut from hulls measuring 18 feet like the 18 Areus, with its lightweight and delta keeled bottom, to big 26- and 28-footers designed for offshore work like the Olympia series, with up to 700 HP and over 100 gallons of fuel on board.
Hobie
Acquired in 2025, the famous Hobie brand brought a variety of recreational watercraft into the White River Marine Group fold. This leverages the reach and financing acumen of Bass Pro with a historic brand of beloved kayaks and small craft.
Synonymous with good times on the water since the sunny '50s, the Hobie brand conjures up images of surfing, kayaking, and skimming across the coastal waters on a a skeletal, easy handling catamaran, of the type that is ubiquitous at beach resorts and tourist spots anywhere wind waves and water come together to fuel the good times. Hobie still offers its beloved small vessels with catamaran designs, and races and sailing clubs centered around the small craft abound.
In recent years, Hobie has moved increasingly toward the paddle sport segment, offering kayaks that can handle a range of duties, like paddling excursions, mild recreation, and even serious angling. Pedalboards, and the brand's famous roto-molded small sailing catamarans round out the offerings from this famous manufacturer.
Ascend
Since 2010, Ascend has climbed the ranks of the kayak industry to become, according to parent company White River Marine Group, one of the world's best-selling kayaks due to its position as Bass Pro's in-house brand for accessible kayaks. Models from Ascend run the gamut from pure recreation to dedicated kayak fishing platforms, and make getting out on the water accessible.
Ascend kayaks are available in sit-on-top and sit-in versions. The brand offers plenty of entry points for new kayakers who want to access small waterways accessible, and its more advanced hybrid units provide an upward path for more experienced paddlers.
Ascend's hulls are produced by a one piece roto-molded construction process to provide structural integrity and durability. Accessories, such as rod holders and scuppers are molded in, with options like watertight storage compartments making these kayaks easy to live with. Entry models like the Path-10 come in at an affordable price point and a manageable size, while larger set ups such as the 133X YAK-Power Sit-On offer gunnel mounted track system for fishing accessories and a transom plate to accommodate an electric trolling motor.