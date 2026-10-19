12 Major Boat Brands Owned By Bass Pro

If you have followed the boating industry over the last few decades, you would see that consolidation has been the name of the game. One of the chief practitioners of this acquisitive philosophy has been Bass Pro, which owns the White River Marine Group.

White River Marine has developed a formidable list of boat brands under Bass Pro's corporate banner, and anglers, sportsmen, recreational boaters, and marine professionals will all recognize the names that populate this list of brands owned, marketed and sold through Bass Pro shops. This industry dominance has led to White River Marine becoming the largest manufacturer of boats in the world by volume, and it's allowed Bass Pro Shop to maintain a significant market share in the sector. It is now the leading Mercury Marine outboard dealer by volume in the world as well, and though Bass Pro doesn't own that brand directly, its offerings power many of the brands vessels.

Each brand in the Bass Pro stable speaks to a different segment of the boating public, and claims to incorporate customer feedback into their boats. That approach has led to a varied inventory in different locations across the country, based on consideration of the needs of boaters on local waters, the type of gamefish sought out by area anglers, and the gear they prefer, from entry level to full blown luxury items.