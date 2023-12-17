This Start-Up Hopes To Use Old Tires To Power Electric Cars

According to a report from the Federal Highway Administration, in the United States alone, around 280 million used tires are tossed away each year, with only 30 million of those getting recycled, retreaded, or reused.

A separate report from the Tire Industry Project for the World Business Council for Sustainable Development says the Earth generates one billion end-of-life tires annually. If that's not a staggering enough statistic, as many as four billion more are likely sitting in landfills worldwide, just waiting for something to be done with them.

With over 8 billion people on the planet, resources are limited. Yet, global automobile production last year was north of 85 million vehicles. That's where a startup company in Valparaiso, Chile, called T-Phite, thinks it has a solution that can effectively kill two birds with one stone.

They have created a way to make battery-grade graphitic hard carbon, using carbon black extracted from the billions of existing end-of-life tires worldwide. Or, in layperson's terms, it takes old, used tires and turns them into graphite for use in lithium-ion batteries, the type currently used in most electric vehicles (EVs) as their power source. Not only that, but its production process minimizes environmental impact and has a much lower carbon footprint versus current graphite production methods. It might even lower the extraordinary cost of building and replacing EV batteries.