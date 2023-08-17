This US-Made EV Battery Nightmare Might Make It Even Harder To Get A Cheap EV

It's been over a year since the U.S. Government began enforcing a law that bars the import of goods made in Xinjiang, China, by companies accused of employing forced labor. Known as the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA), this law primarily focused on goods like solar panels, cotton clothing, and tomatoes.

The implementation of the act had a significant impact on the import of solar panels and related items in the U.S. Buoyed by the effectiveness of the law, it seems the U.S. government is now on the path to bringing more Chinese products under its ambit — and it is increasingly becoming clear that the burgeoning EV space in the country could become its first casualty.

According to Reuters, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has received instructions to increase scrutiny on products like lithium-ion batteries, tires, aluminum, and steel sheets originating from suspect facilities in Xinjiang, China. The crux of the U.S. allegation is that many companies operating in Xinjiang use forced labor, which the Biden administration sees as an extension of human rights violations against the local, predominantly Muslim Uyghur population.

With most of these products playing a significant role as raw materials for EVs, any potential ban could have far-reaching ramifications for EV companies in the U.S. To get around potential bans, U.S. automakers must prove that their Chinese suppliers do not have links to regions where the U.S. believes forced labor camps exist.