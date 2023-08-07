Tesla Vehicles Now Qualify For Used EV Tax Credit, But Good Luck Using It

In a significant development for electric vehicle enthusiasts and sustainability advocates, the U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has extended the federal EV tax credit benefits to used Tesla cars. While this change was made possible by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed in November 2021, Tesla EVs did not feature in the initial list of EVs that qualified when the reformed EV federal tax credit was launched in early 2023.

This was because Tesla had apparently "forgotten" to file the necessary paperwork with the IRS. The company seems to have fixed this issue, as used Tesla cars — as of August 7, 2023 — are included in the list of vehicles that qualify for used EV tax credits. Interestingly, the updated list of cars that qualify for this tax credit can be found on the EPA's website — unlike the older list, hosted on the IRS website.

The used EV tax credit allows qualified buyers to claim up to $4,000 on the purchase of a used electric vehicle, making these environmentally-friendly cars more affordable to a broader spectrum of consumers. The move is expected to drive demand for used Tesla vehicles and stimulate the secondary EV market.

However, a major catch with this is the fact that EVs need to be priced under $25,000 to qualify for this tax credit. Given how difficult it is for anyone to find a used Tesla for less than $25,000, the chances of someone actually getting to use this tax credit may be rare.