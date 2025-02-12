What Happened To FOAM Cooler From Shark Tank Season 16?

Coolers are one of the essentials when experiencing the great outdoors. They keep water and refreshments cool and retard spoilage of food items during outings on hot weather days. Coolers have become more sophisticated through the years, with many models now designed to keep things frozen for long periods and even withstand wild animal attacks. There are even some that function like portable refrigerators, like these five electric coolers we recommended for camping trips. Makita's Smart Cooler has four cooling and two warming settings, as well as an LCD panel. However, feature-rich coolers like these have become heavy and expensive.

For people who are looking for inexpensive coolers for everyday use or casual outings, the options are somewhat limited. Also, most products designed for this purpose are made of hard plastic. Recognizing a gap in the market, business partners Chad Lee and David Kittle developed a practical and affordable alternative to other available coolers.

FOAM coolers are the world's first cooler made entirely from EVA foam, a lightweight yet durable material that is also used to make Crocs footwear.Unlike conventional hard plastic cooling containers, FOAM coolers are easy to carry, effortless to clean, and even float in water. These features make them ideal for short beach trips, picnics, and poolside gatherings. Chad and David needed funding and professional support to disrupt the cooler industry, and took a shot at securing an investment by appearing on ABC's "Shark Tank."

