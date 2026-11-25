In mid-1944, Germany fielded the world's first production fighter jet, the Messerschmitt Me-262. Although it entered the conflict too late to make a difference, the Me-262 kicked off the Jet Age as the first-generation fighter jet. Since then, the world has seen five generations of fighter jets, with a sixth still in development as of this writing. For nations like the United States, advancing to a new generation often means retiring older aircraft.

While the U.S. has no 1st- or 2nd-generation jets in service, it does have some 3rd-generation fighter jets in its inventory, and it's not alone. Nations worldwide often buy older fighter jets from countries like the U.S., the United Kingdom, France, Russia, China, and others. They make up the bulk of a small nation's air force, which still operates numerous 3rd-generation fighters. You can find them in nations across South America, Africa, Asia, and Europe, as 3rd-generation fighters aren't useless despite their age.

The 3rd generation emerged during the Cold War, spanning the 1960s into the early '70s. Afterward, the 4th generation kicked off with aircraft like the F-14 Tomcat, F-15 Eagle, and many others. Before they took to the skies, 3rd-generation jets ruled, participating in combat operations in Vietnam and elsewhere around the globe. Of the many produced, only these eight remain in operation as of this writing, and they're spread around the world.