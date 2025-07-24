Which Militaries Fly The Most Sukhoi Fighter Jets?

Over the decades, Russia has developed some of the most popular and advanced military aircraft in the world. While the MiG family of fighters has long competed with Western fighter jets, it's not the only heavyweight in Russia's aviation arsenal. JSC Sukhoi, the country's most advanced aircraft manufacturer, has produced military aircraft since before World War II.

Today, Sukhoi is behind some of the most formidable jets in the sky, with the Su-57 "Felon" stealth fighter as its magnum opus. Sukhoi fighters are widely known for their superior maneuverability, relatively affordable pricing, and low maintenance costs. These qualities have made them one of Russia's greatest exports.

With over 2,600 active military aircraft in service around the world, Sukhoi is second only to Lockheed Martin among the world's largest military aircraft manufacturers. According to FlightGlobal's 2025 World Air Forces directory, Sukhoi primarily manufactures aircraft for the Russian Federation, which unsurprisingly operates the largest number of Sukhoi jets. Russia currently has 1,113 active Sukhoi aircraft, including trainer aircraft, with 384 of them belonging to the Su-27, Su-30, Su-34, and Su-35 Flanker family.