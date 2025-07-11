5 Fighter Jets The Iraqi Air Force Flew During The First Gulf War

The First Gulf War, which is often called the Persian Gulf War or referred to by its military name of Operation Desert Storm, began on January 17, 1991, in response to Iraq's invasion of Kuwait. A coalition led by the United States fought to expel an Iraqi army of some 300,000 troops from Kuwait. Yet Iraq's ground forces were far from the only hazard faced by coalition forces. Iraq fielded one of the largest air forces in the world, forcing coalition generals to plan for the threat that Iraq posed from the air.

By some scholarly accounts, Saddam Hussein's Iraq fielded the world's sixth-largest air force, consisting of 700 or more aircraft. Many of them were parked in armored hangars or even stored underground. Nevertheless, the coalition had an unexpected level of success in destroying Iraq's planes on the ground using 2,000-pound bombs. Aerial engagements were relatively rare, with only 22 Iraqi jets shot down in combat. In a desperate attempt to save as many planes as possible, Iraq directed its pilots to fly dozens of aircraft to its former adversary, Iran, which did not return the planes after the war.

Despite the massive size of its air force, Iraq ultimately proved not to be a formidable airborne adversary. This can be attributed in part to the age of Iraq's fleet, with many of its aircraft dating to the 1960s and 1970s. Few of them were fourth-generation fighters like the F-15 Eagle, one of the U.S. Air Force's most dangerous military aircraft, and possibly as few as 55 out of Iraq's 700 jets could fire modern air-to-air missiles worthy of tangling with modern military aircraft. Still, some of Iraq's many planes posed a potentially serious threat to coalition aircraft and ground forces.