13 New Klein Tools MODbox Accessories Available In 2026
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Klein Tools is a renowned manufacturer of a wide assortment of hand and power tools, along with several handy accessories that aid professionals in their jobs. Founded in 1857 by Mathias Klein, the brand has climbed the ladder to become one of the most preferred names in the hand tool industry. Plus, the company has several brands operating under its umbrella, such as Super Rod and Klein Cutlery.
Klein Tools offers an extensive MODbox system, marketed as a "complete storage system built to keep you organized, efficient, and ready to work." Under the MODbox collection, you will find a ton of storage solutions, be it in the form of wall shelves, hooks, rail attachments, or more. These products also support mobile workspace setups to help keep your tools in place during transportation.
Almost all of the MODbox products can be interconnected; for instance, you can stack toolboxes on top of each other or connect rail systems to your wall board or the side of a toolbox. In this guide, we will introduce you to some of the newly released Klein Tools MODbox accessories that you can get in 2026 for your workplace.
Kneeling pad and seat
A kneeling pad and seat is especially useful for automotive professionals and those working on industrial equipment since they have to deal with repair and maintenance tasks on parts that may be located under vehicles or machinery. Klein Tools offers a comfortable kneeling pad with an NBR foam interior and an EVA backer that support your knees when you kneel on hard floors, hence protecting them from pain. The product has a durable cover, which keeps the internal foam safe against water, dirt, and rough surfaces for longevity.
In addition, you can easily wash the cover by hand to keep the product clean. There are carrying handles to make transport easier. You can also convert it into a comfortable seat by hooking the elastic side straps under any MODbox rail. It is up for grabs on Acme Tools at $49.98.
Wall system, 32-inch panel, 2-pack
Klein Tools offers a range of accessories that can help you create a full-fledged wall organization and storage system for your tool collection. The 32-inch panel from the manufacturer is a modular product that can interlock with other products in the system to create a customized wall board for your workshop. It has a durable construction that can bear the weight of MODbox accessories, such as toolboxes, hand tools, and power tools, with ease. You can load up to 100 pounds per foot of tools on each panel.
The kit, priced at $34.98 on Acme Tools, includes two 32-inch panels and the accessories needed for installation, such as fasteners, mounting hardware, toggle-lock anchors, and end caps. One thing to note is that you have to install them on wall studs spaced 16 inches on center so the weight is distributed evenly along the panel.
Compact tool carrier attachment
This compact tool carrier attachment can be loaded onto the side rail system of any MODbox product, thus proving handy for keeping commonly used tools, such as screwdrivers, measuring tapes, and pliers, for quick grab-and-go kind of situations. The attachment has a full-width design and occupies the entire length of the rail, so you can also fit in larger power tools, such as drills and saws, with ease. You can place up to 20 pounds of tools on this without any worries.
In addition, there are dedicated storage slots on the back for placing measuring tools, rafter squares, and framing squares so they do not slide off and fall down from the attachment. You can also use it with the customizable Wall System for tool storage in your workshop. Grab it on Acme Tools for just $19.98.
Wall system, narrow shelf
The narrow shelf is another accessory included in Klein Tools' Wall System that offers storage space for cans and bottles, like spray cans, oil bottles, lubricants, and other supplies. Mechanics, electricians, and even DIYers can make use of this shelf to keep their workspace organized by having a dedicated storage system for the products. It has a slim-profile design that can conveniently fit into compact spaces to increase its storage efficiency, plus the heavy-duty construction enables it to hold up to 20 pounds of weight.
It also connects seamlessly with MODbox wall panels and features a steel retention rod that keeps items in place and prevents them from falling off during transport. Plus, you can install it without requiring additional tools, like wrenches or screwdrivers. Get it on Acme Tools for $17.98.
Power tool dock
Serving as dedicated storage for your larger cordless power tools, like impact drivers, drills, and more, the power tool dock keeps the tools safely organized in your workspace, or even in work vans. You can add it directly onto your MODbox wall panel without using extra wrenches or screwdrivers for a quick setup. It doesn't bend when loading or unloading the power tools and has side-mounted slots that are compatible with MODbox cases and battery holders for additional storage.
Other than these, it has a durable plastic and steel construction, which allows it to handle up to 25 pounds, and has slots for storing two tools at a time. Plus, it has a steel locking rod that lifts when you load the tool and drops into place to hold it for a secure mounting. You can get it on Acme Tools for $29.98.
Spool holder rail attachment
The spool holder rail attachment is a handy storage solution for electricians who want an organized system to keep electrical wires neatly tucked in place and unroll them per the task's requirements. It is compatible with the MODbox wall panels and rolling systems, as it can attach to the side rails. Moreover, it can handle standard 500-foot spools of up to 10 AWG solid wire, so it stays by your side when working. Furthermore, you can adjust the width of this rail attachment so it works with multiple spool sizes.
The attachment can also hold paper towels and tape rolls; consequently, you can use it to keep cleaning supplies at hand in your workshop to get rid of the mess made during work. You can also install it onto any MODbox component without extra wrenches or installation tools. Acme Tools is currently selling the product at $19.98.
Wall system, large bin, 2-pack
In a busy workspace, you would need something to keep all the fasteners, nuts, and bolts neatly in place. The MODbox system offers large bins that attach securely to the wall panels and can also stack on top of each other when not mounted. These bins have a transparent window to give you a clear view of the contents inside, plus the window prevents the items from falling out of the bin. The window is also removable for easier access to the contents in the storage.
Moreover, each bin can hold up to 20 pounds of weight; hence, you can also use it to keep your bulkier items, like large bolts and hand tools. These bins are constructed from heavy-duty plastic to offer durability during jobsite use. For $29.98, you get a pack of two bins on Acme Tools.
Wall and floor mounting plate
With this wall and floor mounting plate, you can securely dock your MODbox toolboxes and attachments to walls or floors to keep them organized in place. You can mount this plate either vertically or horizontally based on your storage demands, plus, once attached, the toolbox remains locked in place even during road transportation to keep the tools inside it safe. And yes, this plate can be mounted in trailers as well.
Additionally, there are no lengthy installation steps, and you can quickly attach the toolbox to the plate and detach it. It also has a low-profile design to occupy minimal space in your work area, and each plate can bear up to 50 pounds of weight. Besides, it is designed to accommodate various toolbox sizes, as the smaller boxes sit closely against the mounting plate while the larger ones use the interlocking points for added security. The accessory is available on Acme Tools for $31.98.
Electrical tape holder rail attachment
The electrical tape holder rail attachment is another accessory that can fit into the wall storage system in your garage or workspace. Being a useful addition to an electrician's toolkit, each holder can accommodate up to eight rolls of electrical tape simultaneously so you can quickly grab the correct one during electrical repairs and installations. The holder also latches onto the side rails of a MODbox toolbox for transport and easy access.
Thanks to the clear lid design, the tapes remain visible and quickly identifiable throughout the job, plus the compact design makes it an ideal storage solution for trailers and workshops. One of the best parts is that the holder has removable dividers that keep each tape tucked into its place, and you can also adjust the layout to fit tapes of different widths. It is currently available for pre-order on Acme Tools at a price of just $14.98.
Clipboard with storage pouch
This is a tool that you can even carry on the actual jobsite outdoors to keep the documents organized, such as construction layouts, legal documents, and building plans. The clipboard from Klein Tools features one external and two internal clips so you can stack papers on both sides and write or scribble on them with stability. The clipboard also comes with a removable internal storage pouch for keeping pens and other supplies at hand. Also, you get an external clip to have a place where you can mount the pen during work.
Additionally, it is designed in a way to resist weather elements, like rain and dust, for longevity, plus there are raised, impact-resistant bumpers on the corners to protect the board against accidental nudges. The design also has a fold-out hook that lets you easily dock it onto MODbox products for storage or transportation, while the low-profile and slim design makes it easy to carry. Buy it on Acme Tools for $34.98.
Wall system, long hook, 2-pack
The long hook from Klein Tools is a storage accessory that you can mount onto your wall board to hang tools that are longer and bulkier in weight, such as hammers and wrenches. The pack, available at $16.98 on Acme Tools, comes with two long hooks that can support up to 25 pounds of tool weight without bending or damage, thanks to their strong steel core. In addition, you can place them conveniently onto the MODbox rails, and the low-profile design occupies minimal space on the board.
The hooks also have an anti-slip coating to prevent tools from slipping off, as well as protect them from scratches. You can also pair multiple hooks together to hold the heavier tools, like leaf blowers and drills.
4-wheel caster dolly with interlocking design
With the 4-wheel caster dolly, say goodbye to the stress of carrying heavy toolboxes and trays in your hands from one place to another. This heavy-duty dolly is equipped with four caster wheels that roll smoothly on the floor, plus there is a brake pedal that prevents the dolly from moving when you are docking toolboxes on it. It features side and back latches that let you interlock up to four dollies together to create a wider platform in order to mount more toolboxes.
Furthermore, you can place the wheels in two configurations depending on your setup — use the inboard wheel position when connecting multiple dollies together, while the outboard positioning is preferred when using a single dolly. Each product can tolerate up to 250 pounds of weight, making it ideal for heavy MODbox stacks.
It seamlessly connects with MODbox boxes that are integrated with compatible cleats for secure mounting. Hence, you can create a mobile workstation with this accessory that can be bought on Acme Tools for $99.98.
J-hook with strap, 2-pack
Using the J-hook, you can hang the bulkier equipment, rods, cables, and whatnot. The hooks can be installed onto your wall board with an easy clip-and-lock mechanism, so you won't need any screws or additional tools during the setup. Each hook can hold up to 25 pounds of weight and is coated with a protective anti-slip layer that prevents the tool from slipping, as well as offering protection against scratches. Other than these, the reinforced hooks can also maintain their shape and strength under heavy loads for durability.
Made of durable plastic and steel, the hooks can carry heavy-duty tools. Also, they have a push-to-release design so you can quickly unlock the strap to load or unload the tool when required. Available in a pack of two, these hooks are selling on Acme Tools for $29.98.