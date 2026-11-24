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Klein Tools is a renowned manufacturer of a wide assortment of hand and power tools, along with several handy accessories that aid professionals in their jobs. Founded in 1857 by Mathias Klein, the brand has climbed the ladder to become one of the most preferred names in the hand tool industry. Plus, the company has several brands operating under its umbrella, such as Super Rod and Klein Cutlery.

Klein Tools offers an extensive MODbox system, marketed as a "complete storage system built to keep you organized, efficient, and ready to work." Under the MODbox collection, you will find a ton of storage solutions, be it in the form of wall shelves, hooks, rail attachments, or more. These products also support mobile workspace setups to help keep your tools in place during transportation.

Almost all of the MODbox products can be interconnected; for instance, you can stack toolboxes on top of each other or connect rail systems to your wall board or the side of a toolbox. In this guide, we will introduce you to some of the newly released Klein Tools MODbox accessories that you can get in 2026 for your workplace.