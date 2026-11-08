12 New Klein Tools To Add To Your Wishlist In 2026

A historic tool brand still owned by its founder's family is rare in a market where many major American tool brands are now owned by larger (often foreign) parent companies. Klein Tools is one of those rare brands because sixth-generation descendants of Mathias Klein own it. Even more unusually, it still makes most of its tools in the USA — according to the brand, it produces 14 times more tools in America than anywhere else.

Klein's tool range targets professional users rather than hobbyists and DIYers, and it regularly updates that range by launching new tools and dropping older versions from its catalog. The brand's Q3 2026 catalog features plenty of new launches, so anyone looking to add tools to their wishlist won't be short on options. These 12 tools are highlights from the latest drops.