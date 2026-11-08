12 New Klein Tools To Add To Your Wishlist In 2026
A historic tool brand still owned by its founder's family is rare in a market where many major American tool brands are now owned by larger (often foreign) parent companies. Klein Tools is one of those rare brands because sixth-generation descendants of Mathias Klein own it. Even more unusually, it still makes most of its tools in the USA — according to the brand, it produces 14 times more tools in America than anywhere else.
Klein's tool range targets professional users rather than hobbyists and DIYers, and it regularly updates that range by launching new tools and dropping older versions from its catalog. The brand's Q3 2026 catalog features plenty of new launches, so anyone looking to add tools to their wishlist won't be short on options. These 12 tools are highlights from the latest drops.
Klein Tools KNECT 6 Inch Adjustable Wrench with Pass-Through Ratchet Set
Multi-purpose tools can help save space in a tool kit, and Klein Tools makes many of them. One of the latest is the KNECT 6-inch adjustable wrench with pass-through ratchet set, which retails for $59.98. The 10-piece set includes a trio of adapters, a selection of KNECT sockets, and a storage box to keep everything organized. That storage box is also compatible with Klein Tools' MODbox system.
It includes a range of common SAE socket sizes: ¼, 5/16, ⅜, 7/16, ½, and 9/16 inch. To add to its usefulness, the brand built the tool with a 90-tooth ratchet, which it says offers a 20% improved arc swing over a conventional 72-tooth ratchet. The set is covered by Klein Tools' standard lifetime warranty, like all other hand tools in its current range.
Klein Tools Pin Moisture Meter
Leaks, poor ventilation, and excessive humidity can cause moisture buildup, even if it isn't immediately noticeable. That's where the Klein Tools pin moisture meter comes in: it's a simple, accurate way to check moisture, with a color-coded display for easy-to-read results. The meter costs $34.98 and includes a pair of AAA batteries. It takes measurements with two stainless steel pins, which you can use to check everything from drywall to concrete. Klein Tools includes two replacement pins.
At roughly 6.5 inches long and about 1 inch wide and high, the meter fits easily in tool bags or can be attached to pockets with the integrated clip. The brand also includes a lanyard for added versatility. It says the tool can operate in temperatures from 50° to 104°F and measures wood moisture content within 2%.
Klein Tools 2-Pack Offset Aviation Snips
Aviation snips are designed to cut sheet metal safely and accurately, and Klein Tools now offers them in a 2-pack that's cheaper than buying both pairs individually. The 2-pack of offset aviation snips retails for $34.98 at most major retailers, while the left- and right-handed snips cost around $20 each when bought separately.
Both pairs have forged steel blades, while the handles are rubberized plastic and feature thumb guards for added safety. Each pair is color-coded — red for left-handed, green for right-handed — to make them easy to grab at a glance. Thanks to their self-opening latch, you can also use both one-handed.
Of course, ease of use matters less if the snips aren't strong enough for the job. Thankfully, cutting performance shouldn't be an issue here, with Klein Tools reporting that both tools can cut up to 18-gauge cold-rolled sheet metal or 22-gauge stainless steel sheet metal.
Klein Tools Edge-to-Edge Stud Finder
Retailing for $19.98, Klein Tools' edge-to-edge stud finder is one of the cheapest new tools here, but it can prevent costly mistakes. It can spot studs in drywall up to ¾ inch deep and identifies a stud's center and edge with LED indicator lights.
Operating the tool is about as simple as it gets: one button turns it on, and unlike some rivals, it stays on until you switch it off manually or its auto shut-off triggers. The tool can auto-calibrate, and when it detects a stud, users can choose whether to have audible alerts accompany the LED indicator lights.
The stud finder runs on a pair of AAA batteries, which the brand includes as standard. They slot into a battery compartment at the back of the tool, flanked by wall-protecting pads designed to prevent scratches or other marks after use.
Klein Tools Electrician's Pocket Knife with Driver
Alongside the many general-purpose pocket knives from major utility knife brands, many knives on the market are designed specifically for one trade or type of user. Klein Tools offers a wide range of specialized options, including one of its newest: an electrician's pocket knife with a driver.
The knife blade includes a thumb hole to make it easier to open, right next to a wire-bending hole. The handle also features a wire-stripping notch that strips common wire sizes, including 12/14 AWG solid wire and 14/16 AWG stranded wire. The handle has a textured grip, and a pocket clip on one side makes transport easy.
If that wasn't enough, the knife also includes a driver with a double-ended bit for added utility. It locks into one of two positions: 90° or 180° to the tool. Finally, a built-in bottle opener adds to its list of talents, making it far more versatile than the average cheap utility knife. It's available at most major Klein Tools retailers for $24.98.
Klein Tools 4-in-1 Digital Circuit Breaker Finder
The Klein Tools 4-in-1 digital circuit breaker finder aims to make diagnostics faster and easier, with a voltage tester, an outlet condition tester, and a circuit breaker locator. The fourth and final function isn't directly related to diagnostics, but it's still useful. Beyond its other duties, the circuit breaker finder also serves as a work light, making it a useful companion in spaces with limited visibility.
Along with the two components, Klein Tools also provides a case and four AAA batteries to power both. The circuit finder and its accessories are available at most of the brand's retail stockists for $79.98. Although it shouldn't be a dealbreaker for most buyers, note that, unlike its hand tools, the brand's electrical test and measurement tools aren't covered by a lifetime warranty. Instead, they come with only two years of coverage as standard. This warranty starts on the purchase date.
Klein Tools 2 Inch Ratcheting PVC Pipe Cutter
With the right tool, cutting PVC pipe is easy. Without the right tool, getting clean cuts every time can be frustratingly tricky. The Klein Tools 2-inch ratcheting PVC pipe cutter is designed to keep you prepared for the task at hand, cutting PVC and PEX pipes up to 2-⅜ inches in outer diameter. It retails for $29.98.
You can use the tool one-handed, since you can open the blade by pulling the handles apart. When it's not needed, a locking latch on one handle keeps the blade from being accidentally exposed. Eventually, the blade will dull, but when it reaches the end of its usable life, that doesn't mean the tool's done. The brand sells replacement blades, so you can swap them out and keep the pipe cutter a staple in your toolbox longer.
Klein Tools Compact Wireless Inspection Camera
Some of Klein Tools' latest launches will appeal to only a small group of buyers, while others will appeal to a broader audience. The brand's compact wireless inspection camera is the second group, since it's small and versatile enough to be worth considering for professionals and home users alike.
The camera retails for $99.99 and includes a mirror, magnet, hook, flex rod, adapters, and a carry case to keep everything organized. According to Klein Tools, it has just over an hour of battery life. When the battery is depleted, you can recharge it via the included USB-C cable.
Instead of using a dedicated monitor, the camera can use a WiFi connection to stream live video to a smartphone through its app. Its standard 1080p resolution is complemented by an automatic orientation feature that keeps the picture right-side up even if the camera ends up upside down. The camera is surrounded by four LED lights, so the picture stays clear in unlit workspaces, and it's tough enough to handle wet or dusty conditions, as shown by its IP67 rating.
Klein Tools 1000 Lumen Rechargeable Headlamp with Strap
Buyers have plenty of choice when picking a rechargeable headlamp. Many top tool brands make their own — for example, we recently compared Ryobi and Milwaukee's latest offerings — and Klein Tools has multiple options too. The latest addition to its range is a 1,000-lumen rechargeable headlamp that comes with a strap and a mounting bracket for the brand's hard hats.
It's the brightest headlamp in the brand's current range, but it doesn't cost a fortune. The tool and its accessories cost $59.98. According to the brand, it offers up to 8 hours of runtime on its high brightness setting, and up to 16 hours on its low setting. When it's flat, you can recharge the headlamp using the included USB cable. It's suitable for all weather conditions, with an operating temperature range of 14° to 104°F and an IP65 rating for dust and water ingress protection.
Klein Tools Bluetooth Two-Way Radios
Communication is vital on a jobsite, and it isn't always easy. When too many people use the same channel, key messages can get lost in the noise, and if the signal isn't strong enough, they may not get through at all. Klein Tools' Bluetooth two-way radios keep every crew member readily contactable with 22 channels, a maximum range of 1.5 miles or 30 floors, and Bluetooth headset pairing.
The radios carry an IP65 rating, meaning they're fully protected against dust and water-resistant enough to survive temporary water jets. You can mount them to belts or jackets using the integrated clip, or to a hard hat using the dedicated mounts. Both the belt clips and hard hat clips are removable.
Each device has a built-in battery that needs recharging via the included USB-C cable when it runs flat. However, they shouldn't be out of action for too long, as Klein Tools says that recharging them should take under 3 hours. The pair is available for $149.99.
Klein Tools Slim Rechargeable Personal Work Light
Whether you're a professional or a DIYer, you'll almost inevitably have to do a job in a dimly lit workspace sooner or later. The right work light can make the job much less of a hassle, and Klein Tools' latest slim personal work light makes a strong case as a top pick.
It's lightweight, clocking in at roughly 7.5 oz, but it's also tough. According to its manufacturer, it can survive drops from up to 6.5 feet and carries an IP54 rating. The light can also operate in a wide temperature range, from 23° to 131°F, and its magnetic base lets you mount it and use it hands-free. If that wasn't enough, the base doubles as a kickstand that pivots up to 270°, and the light itself can rotate 360°.
It's versatile, and suitably powerful too, with up to 500 lumens at its highest brightness setting. At that brightness, it lasts up to 6 hours on a charge, but at its lowest 100-lumen setting, runtime extends to 10 hours. Even better, it won't break the bank, since the light retails for $49.98.
Klein Tools Insulated Hooded Screw Holding 6 Piece Screwdriver Set
Klein Tools makes a huge range of tools that electricians might want in their toolbox, and its latest screwdriver set is no exception. This 6-piece screwdriver set is insulated for up to 1,000V and coated with an impact- and flame-resistant finish for added protection. Each tool features a hooded screw-holding design, with the hold feature controlled by a slider.
Each screwdriver has large, easy-to-read markings so users can quickly distinguish between tools, and each includes tether holes to keep them secure. The set includes #1 and #2 Phillips screwdrivers, alongside ¼-inch and 3/16-inch slotted and #1 and #2 square tools. These added safety features make them significantly more expensive than a standard six-pack of screwdrivers, and most major Klein Tools retailers stock them for $69.98.