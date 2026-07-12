Ryobi Vs Milwaukee Headlamps: How Do The Prices & Warranties Compare?
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Ryobi and Milwaukee might be owned by the same parent company, but they're pitched toward different types of tool users. Milwaukee is billed as the professionals' choice, while Ryobi is usually geared more toward hobbyist users and DIYers. Nonetheless, there are some unexpected surprises in their respective tool ranges, with several Ryobi tools actually being more powerful than their Milwaukee equivalents.
In other cases, Ryobi and Milwaukee's products are similar enough that fans of either brand might be tempted to switch sides. Their battery-powered headlamps are a good example: Ryobi recently released a new USB Lithium headlamp kit, and it arguably steps on the toes of its Milwaukee counterpart.The output of the two headlamps is similar, with the Ryobi headlamp offering up to 575 lumens on its brightest mode while its Milwaukee rival hits a maximum of 600 lumens. Maximum claimed runtime is similar, too, with Ryobi claiming a maximum runtime of 24 hours and Milwaukee's headlamp achieving up to 27 hours on a full charge. Both headlamps also carry the same IP54 rating for dust and water ingress. Arguably, Ryobi's headlamp is the more versatile option of the pair, since it's magnetically attached to its bracket and can be easily detached or adjusted on the go.
However, Milwaukee has the edge on warranty coverage. The brand ships its headlamp kit with a limited lifetime warranty on the headlamp itself and a two-year warranty on the included RedLithium USB battery. Ryobi offers the same two years of standard coverage on its included USB Lithium battery, but only two years of coverage on the headlamp itself.
Ryobi's headlamp kit is cheaper than its Milwaukee rival
Milwaukee has a hard-earned reputation for making reliable commercial-grade tools and accessories, but that reliability doesn't come cheap. The brand with the red tools is usually more expensive than Ryobi, and that doesn't change here.
Home Depot sells both headlamp kits, with Ryobi's USB Lithium headlamp kit (FVL61K) retailing for $49.97. Alongside the headlamp, the kit includes a 2Ah battery that can be used to power any other USB Lithium tool, as well as four clips that can be used to attach the headlamp to a hard hat. A charging cable is also included. The Milwaukee RedLithium USB low-profile headlamp kit (2115-21) features a similar list of accessories, including a RedLithium 3.0 battery, the hard hat clips, and a charging cable. However, buyers at Home Depot can expect to pay $76.97.
Look outside of Home Depot, and it's possible to shave a few dollars off the asking price of the Milwaukee headlamp kit, but its Ryobi alternative is still cheaper. At the time of writing, Acme Tools stocks the Milwaukee kit for $69.97, which at the time of writing, is the cheapest price of any major national retailer. A budget of $100 almost always goes further with Ryobi than with Milwaukee, and when the specs of the rival tools are this close, it's not difficult to see why many budget-conscious buyers might choose not to pay the premium.