What Does $100 Buy From Ryobi Vs. Milwaukee?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Ryobi and Milwaukee are two of the largest tool companies in the American market. Both companies make a wide range of corded and cordless tools. Both offer powerful 18V battery-powered models and portable 12V models, and, of course, both sell hand tools. The two companies sell their products to the public predominantly through the same channel: Ryobi's U.S. distribution is handled almost exclusively by Home Depot, which also carries a significant number of Milwaukee products.

Basically, you'll often see similar Milwaukee and Ryobi products in the same store, if not on the same aisle. If money is no object, you'll choose the option with the best reviews and performance metrics. Otherwise, the question almost asks itself: which brand is a better investment if you're on a budget?

Let's get the obvious out of the way first: Ryobi tools are usually a bit cheaper than Milwaukee's, and occasionally, the two are in completely different price ranges. Sometimes, you can get a full Ryobi kit (including tool, battery, and charger) for less than a Milwaukee tool. Of course, the quality won't be the same. There are plenty of reasons to love Milwaukee tools despite the price, and the same reasons bring some professionals to avoid Ryobi. It just depends on who you are and what you're looking for. Let's look at some examples.