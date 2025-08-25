You Probably Shouldn't Use Ryobi Tools For Your Commercial Landscaping - Here's Why

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Ryobi hasn't become one of the most well-known names in tools for no reason. The brand has delivered a litany of different power and hand tools throughout the years, helping folks with everything from yard cleanup to small-scale construction since its founding. It remains an innovator as well, as evidenced by the new Ryobi power tools from the 40-volt line that debuted in 2025. With that said, Ryobi isn't necessarily a brand that can or should be used in all settings. It's one thing to build a Ryobi tool arsenal for around the house, but on a professional or commercial scale, the brand isn't a great choice.

There are theoretical benefits to using Ryobi professionally. They're a bit cheaper than other brands, and the selection is there to build out a strong professional collection. At the same time, the negatives are pretty glaring. They're not as durable as more professionally-minded brands, nor are they designed to withstand heavy daily use over the long haul. They are likely to break down more frequently as a result, leaving you little choice but to spend more money to replace them. Not to mention, Ryobi's warranty doesn't cover professional use, so breakage on the job isn't covered. This isn't to say that Ryobi tools are bad, but at the end of the day, the tool line just isn't made for a commercial workload.

Ryobi tools are best suited for infrequent, at-home, or personal use. This is made especially evident when looking at the stats behind the brand's tools and comparing them to more commercial options.