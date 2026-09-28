7 Brands Owned By Klein Tools
Klein Tools is an American company that manufactures a wide range of hand tools, storage equipment, and electrical testers. With roots dating back to 1857, the company was founded by Mathias Klein to meet the needs of the telecommunications and electrical industries. Initially, it supplied different types and sizes of pliers, but that eventually broadened into including almost every type of hand tool one could require on the job site.
Since then, the company has become the number one preferred hand tool brand in the electrical industry, holding a multi-billion dollar share in the market with its professional-quality products. To this day it continues to be owned and operated by the Klein family, with its products being available worldwide.
Over its 169 years of operation, Klein has acquired multiple well-known brands and businesses to help expand its line of hand tools and equipment across different professions, with particularly prominent acquisitions being Super Rod and CBS Products. However, some users say this brand's popular hand tool's quality has decline in recent years.
Wattmaster
Wattmaster is a well-known brand that deals in hand tools, storage systems, cable glands, and hydraulic tools that "electricians can rely on," per the brand's tagline. The Australian company originated in 1963, and was acquired by Klein Tools in 2019 in an effort to expand into the Australian tool market. Its catalog also includes products that aid in workplace safety, such as warning signs, padlocks, and webbing belts, among others — exactly the kind of stuff you want to avoid the worst mistakes you can make when doing electrical work.
In addition to all that, Wattmaster also offers a premium range of insulation tapes made of high-quality PVC material — such as the Wattmaster Pro PVC Tape — in order to survive under extreme temperature ranges and make them suitable for use in electrical circuits and wiring. The Electric Hybrid Screwdriver is another product that provides both manual and electrical functioning to help in installing electrical panels and sockets.
Super Rod
Super Rod is a renowned U.K.-based manufacturer of wire installation tools, such as pulling systems, electrical testers, inspection cameras, drilling systems, and more. The brand targets electricians and contractors, aiming to save time and effort during electrical installations and to make the overall process simpler. There's a Super Rod Magnetic Link Testing Kit, which is designed by an electrical engineer and makes EICR testing smarter by providing all the necessary accessories in a single package to make work convenient for electricians.
The company has been in existence since 2001, while Klein Tools joined hands with Super Rod in 2014. It operates with one statement in mind: "listen, innovate, and deliver" to meet the expectations of its customers across the globe. In 2006, Super Rod won the National Inspection Council for Electrical Installation Contracting (NICEIC) award for Best Products of the Last 50 Years (1956-2006). In 2008, it was awarded the Queen's Award for Innovation, the most prestigious accolade in the U.K. business field.
Klein Cutlery
Serving its consumers for over 70 years since 1952, this company was originally founded as Expert Cutlery, but when Klein acquired it in 2007, it was renamed as Klein Cutlery. The brand provides an array of quality shears for use in automotive, textile, sewing, electronics, and other fields. It produces some of the sharpest scissors and shears to step up as the largest manufacturer of hot-forged scissors and shears in the U.S.
Klein Cutlery's tools are manufactured from high-quality metal and have sharp blades for precise and smooth cutting across a variety of surfaces, like cloth, plastic, rubber, and more. Each type of scissor is designed to fulfill its targeted need; for instance, a scissor used in food processing will have serrated edges to slice through vegetables and poultry and will be dishwasher-friendly. Likewise, a scissor made for sewing and crafting will have enhanced sharpness for making precise cuts in a single go and ergonomic handles to aid in maneuverability.
The company also offers premium resharpening services for its tools to increase their lifespan and reduce waste, while also saving you from the cost of making a new purchase. You can avail the surface up to 10 times for each tool. Plus, ordering from the website comes with free shipping all over the U.S. on orders above $150.
Mumme Tools
In 2010, Mumme Tools partnered with Klein to become its sister company, but the brand existed long before that acquisition. Founded in 1936, Mumme Tools supplied copper soldering irons to the Australian Department of Defense during World War II, a key contract in the company's early growth.
The brand takes pride in producing tough-quality tools from premium steel material to ensure longevity, durability, and reliability when used for rigorous jobs. Its product categories include bars, chisels, drifts, hammers, masonry, and bricklaying, among others, intended to be used across a wide range of industries including construction and automotive.
In addition to that, Mumme Tools also makes a range of landscaping and gardening tools, such as crowbars, fencing pliers, and fencing bars, all of which can be handy for gardeners and landscapers. The company has a long list of distributors, including Bianco, Heatleys, and Total Tools, so you shouldn't have much issue finding its products.
Ergodyne
Ergodyne makes a range of professional safety gear, storage and organization solutions, and mobile device solutions (harnesses, slings, and mounts). No matter what you need — be it protective gear for eyes, skin, head, hands, face, or even knees — the products it makes can take complete care of your safety in professional work settings.
Some of the brand's popular products include a phase change cooling vest, a cooling skull cap, and an evaporative cooling towel — all of which are a perfect addition to an outdoor summer work kit. The photochromic safety glasses that adapt to the light intensity in the environment are one of its newest and most distinguished products, introduced in 2026.
Marking its roots in 1983, the company's first-ever creation was an ergonomic industrial back support. Since then, it's continued to grow with the sole focus of preventing worksite injuries while bringing comfort to the workers. The brand stands and advocates for worker safety by innovating with unique protective gear. Ergodyne joined the Klein family in 2018.
CBS Products
Established in 1971 in England, CBS Products has been a key player in the telecommunications industry, manufacturing equipment used in installing power and telecommunication cables, underground telecommunication networks, HV transmission networks, and more. The company provides a different set of tools and equipment for each kind of job. For instance, if you are looking for overhead line products, there are pole climbing irons, grips for extra strength, and drum trailers.
Furthermore, CBS Products has a collection of general tools, like ratchet spanners, transformer bogies, and hydraulic cutters that all aid in a smoother and easier installation. You can also purchase a pull and assist winch from the brand to help in pulling hefty ropes and cables using the power of hydraulic pumps to minimize physical efforts.
Klein acquired the brand in June of 2017, and it continues to operate, now under the slightly modified name, CBS Products (KT).
Klein Tools
As we stated earlier, Klein Tools is an American manufacturing company that came into existence in 1857, initially offering a huge variety of pliers. The brand's stated mission is "to provide professional tradespeople with tools and solutions that enable the highest levels of performance and safety." Its most popular products include the Knect Impact-Rated Drill and Driver Combo Set, MODbox Blackout, and Pin Moisture Meter, a unique tool that can measure moisture levels in common building materials, hardwood, and softwood, but it makes a lot more than just that.
The brand is also continually growing its product lines, with the latest offerings including a flame-resistant heated base layer vest, a quick-adjust screw-feed tubing cutter, and more. The many acquisitions this brand has made over the years have contributed to Klein Tools growing into the one of the major hand tool brands in the world, especially for professional needs.