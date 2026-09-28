7 Brands Owned By Klein Tools

Klein Tools is an American company that manufactures a wide range of hand tools, storage equipment, and electrical testers. With roots dating back to 1857, the company was founded by Mathias Klein to meet the needs of the telecommunications and electrical industries. Initially, it supplied different types and sizes of pliers, but that eventually broadened into including almost every type of hand tool one could require on the job site.

Since then, the company has become the number one preferred hand tool brand in the electrical industry, holding a multi-billion dollar share in the market with its professional-quality products. To this day it continues to be owned and operated by the Klein family, with its products being available worldwide.

Over its 169 years of operation, Klein has acquired multiple well-known brands and businesses to help expand its line of hand tools and equipment across different professions, with particularly prominent acquisitions being Super Rod and CBS Products. However, some users say this brand's popular hand tool's quality has decline in recent years.