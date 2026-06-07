Users Say This Popular Hand Tool Brand's Quality Is On The Decline
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Nothing stays the same forever, and it's always sad to see something you loved change for the worse. This is the predominant sentiment you'll find expressed by online communities toward a once-beloved Made in the USA brand: Klein Tools. This sentiment is often seen in Reddit's tool user subreddits, like r/electricians, which is hardly surprising, since Reddit is the world's biggest online forum (despite numerous controversies plaguing the website) and electricians are some of Klein Tools' main buyers.
Tradespeople are often found posting pictures of damaged, recently bought Klein hand tools, asking if the rest of the community has had similar issues or if the thread's author just got unlucky. The bulk of the answers blame Klein Tools, not the users. According to the community, quality issues affect many of Klein's hand tools, from wire strippers that don't close as tightly as they should and let materials slip to pliers with rubber handle grips that become loose. And while the community rarely speaks about Klein's electronic tools, they're hardly fail-proof. In 2021, the company recalled a non-contact voltage tester after selling about 1.7 million units.
Skepticism and outright hatred of Klein Tools is so popular that the author of an old Reddit post on r/electricians was mocked by the community for acting as if disliking Klein Tools was an unpopular opinion. Things have only gotten worse for Klein in recent years, as posts about the presumed poor quality of its tools multiply, and a new word was coined to explain what happened to the company: de-Klein, presumably pronounced "decline."
Can you still trust Klein Tools?
Plenty of Klein Tools' most popular products have excellent user reviews, meaning they're probably good enough for most users. Professional electricians, especially those who spend their time on tools and trade online forums, are prone to noticing quality issues that will escape others. But does this make their opinion more valuable to you? Not necessarily. DIYers won't notice many of the issues reported by professionals — poor quality or not, you won't strip the rubber grip off a hammer by using it twice a year. It's also possible that some of the shattered tools paraded on Reddit were broken by improper use, not faulty design.
On the other hand, there are too many of these posts for it to be just a trend. Specialized publications are starting to change their tune about Klein as well, even if they aren't quite as radical as some users. Professional reviewers at Pro Tools Reviewed liked the brand's new laser level, but that's the only Klein tool they reviewed in the last few years. We at SlashGear named Klein Tools one of the best hand tool brands, but with the huge caveat that, unless you're an electrician, it's more expensive and doesn't offer as much choice as many other brands.
Of course, this doesn't mean you should replace some perfectly functional tools just because they're made by Klein, but new purchases are a different story. For DIYers, Klein Tools is still a great brand. For professionals, it may be worth giving a shot to another premium toolmaker, like Wiha or Knipex. The worst that can happen is that you spend $5 extra on a pair of pliers.