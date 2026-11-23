Go on the internet and ask a bunch of macOS geeks for their favorite screenshot tool, and many will say CleanShot X. This has been my main screenshot tool for a while now, and I can concur, without any reservations. CleanShot does it all, and does it exceptionally well. It can take screenshots or screen record and then annotate the result, adding text, arrows, steps, redact sensitive info, and more. Then, without leaving the app, you can drag the finished items directly to other apps, copy them to your clipboard, or upload them to the cloud for a sharing link.

This impressively fully featured app can do anything you'd want with a screenshot or screen recording, and it looks slick while doing it. Each screenshot you take piles up on the side of your screen waiting for you. It feels like something Apple shipped, too, since it follows Apple's design language. I have found CleanShot to be irreplaceable, whether I just want to share something quickly with a coworker or record beautiful, high-quality screen capture footage suitable for a demo video.

CleanShot's pricing model is uncommon in the industry. Rather than require a subscription, you can purchase the app for $35 and keep it for life, with 1GB of cloud storage and one year of updates. To get future features and bug fixes, you'll need to renew that license for $19 a year. Some people are going to hate this sort of pricing model, fair enough, but I'd argue this allows devs to sell the lifelong software licenses that people want and still run a sustainable business model.