This Tip From Apple Could Give You 5 Hours Of MacBook Battery Life Back

Apple's MacBooks are among the laptops with the best battery life on the market. However, buying a MacBook doesn't guarantee you'll experience good battery life because it all depends on how you use it. If you use a laptop to play video games, it won't last as long as it would for someone using it for basic browsing. For those who use their Apple laptops primarily to get work done in the browser, the company has shared a key tip on how you can extend the battery life of your MacBook by up to five hours. According to Apple's latest switch-to-Safari campaign, the Cupertino-based tech giant says you can gain up to five more hours of battery life while streaming video on your MacBook by simply ditching Chrome for its in-house browser.

Apple's test involved streaming a 1080p video while connected to Wi-Fi on a pre-release version of Safari 27.0 and Chrome v151.0.7922.76. The test was conducted on a 15-inch M5-powered MacBook Air with 16 GB of unified memory and 512 GB SSD storage, running a pre-release version of macOS Golden Gate. That said, this doesn't mean you'll automatically get five more hours of battery life if you switch from Chrome to Safari because there are some caveats to Apple's test.

First, Apple only conducted the test on a specific MacBook Air configuration, so we can't apply the same results to the rest of the company's laptops. Even Apple says battery life will vary depending on configuration. Second, the comparison was only between Chrome and Apple's own browser, so if you use another browser and then switch to Safari, your mileage may vary.