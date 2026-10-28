The Touchscreen MacBook Is Finally Real, And Here's How Much It Costs

Apple's MacBook Pro hasn't seen major design changes since the M1 Pro model that was released in 2021. Now, after years of speculation, the company's first touch-enabled MacBook is here, and it brings plenty of exciting changes beyond just the addition of a touchscreen. For starters, the MacBook Pro now features Tandem OLED technology, with higher peak HDR and SDR brightness levels of up to 2,000 nits.

Although the Mini LED panel that the MacBook Pro previously used was already impressive, OLED delivers deeper blacks and a 10,000,000:1 contrast ratio. It's still a 120Hz variable refresh rate display, so scrolling should feel smooth — especially now that you can interact with apps and webpages using your fingers. While support for Apple Pencil is seemingly missing, Apple says the touch-enabled MacBook Pro should be more convenient for musicians who can play virtual instruments using touch and app developers who can now test iOS and iPadOS apps much more intuitively.

Apple also highlights how the touch sensor is built into the display panel itself, instead of being layered on top, which should reduce latency. A welcome side effect of switching to OLED is that Apple has managed to make the new MacBook Pro thinner and lighter. It still comes in two sizes — a 14.2-inch and a 16.3-inch model, both featuring slimmer bezels. Pricing starts at an eye-watering $2,899 for the base 14-inch M5 Pro model and $3,399 for the 16-inch variant. The M5 Max models ask for $4,499 and $4,799, respectively.