How Does The M6 MacBook Pro Differ From M3 And M4 Models?

Apple has unveiled the next generation of its MacBook Pro laptop, powered by the new M6 chip. It replaces the previous year's M5-powered model and manages to deliver up to 30 percent better GPU performance and up to 25 percent faster AI processing speeds than its predecessor. Of course, most users aren't buying a new computer every year, so the MacBook Pro M6 might be a more meaningful upgrade for those still rocking older machines. Apple says the M6 performs up to 13 times faster in LLM prompt processing and delivers up to 11.7 times faster render performance with ray tracing in Blender compared to the MacBook Pro with the M1 chip.

People with an M3- or M4-powered MacBook Pro might also find the upgrade worth it, especially considering the significant year-over-year improvements in processing capabilities we've already seen going from the M3 to the M4 or from the M4 to the M5. Apple's M6 chip is based on the new 2nm process and has two more CPU and GPU cores than the M5 and the M4. The M3 falls further behind, with four fewer CPU cores.

In addition to having a 12-core CPU and GPU, the M6 chip features a dual 16-core Neural Engine and a higher memory bandwidth of up to 170GB/s — up from a single 16-core Neural Engine and memory bandwidths of up to 100GB/s and 120GB/s on the M3 and M4, respectively. You also get 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage space with the base configuration, which starts at $1,999.