How To Download YouTube Videos On Desktop

YouTube is the place to go for just about any kind of video you want to watch — from cute ASMR videos of turtles eating fruits to epic life hacks or tutorials. But, you need an internet connection to stream content on YouTube, and society hasn't yet advanced to the point where there's internet access everywhere all the time.

Luckily, YouTube allows you to download videos for offline viewing, so you can keep your favorites handy when you're not connected to the internet. Plus, downloading videos is a great way to save data — especially for videos you frequently rewatch. But, there are quite a few restrictions involved. Offline downloads are only available to users who have a YouTube premium subscription, and even then, the downloads are only accessible through the YouTube app — you cannot legally save files to your device's local storage.

There are several third-party apps that allow you to "convert" YouTube videos to MP4 (or other formats) so that you can then save to your device and play offline. But, there's the pervading question of whether it's ethical to download YouTube videos instead of streaming them, since YouTube creators make money from the ads displayed on their clips and offline downloads deprive them of revenue.

In this article, we'll talk you through how to download YouTube videos on desktop through the official way — YouTube Premium — and some other third-party methods. We'll also discuss YouTube's policy on offline downloads and the legal and ethical implications of third-party YouTube downloaders.