After a long period full of rumors and what-ifs, Apple has finally decided to enter the foldable market. As one would expect from a new Apple product, the reveal of the iPhone Duo oozed all the style and panache that people expect from this company's sleek announcements, along with a fair bit of controversy regarding the price and overall appeal of this dual-screen smartphone. Concerns regarding the former stem from the iPhone Duo's $1,999 price tag that will push people away from this intriguing foldable. There's a reason why we ask in our own review of the Apple iPhone Duo if the foldable phone is worth buying now or not — people fond of cutting-edge tech won't mind being an early adopter, but those who prefer practicality might be better off with the iPhone 18 Pro.

Carrying a phone-tablet hybrid in your pocket does seem like a great perk, but this may only be appealing on paper. Unless you have a need for a larger second screen to read eBooks, watch high-quality videos, or play mobile games with greater fidelity, it's entirely possible that a dedicated iPad may be a better purchase for you than the Duo. Sure, portability and camera quality are two areas where the iPhone Duo wins handsomely, but the iPad also has a lot of things going for it.