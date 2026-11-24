9 Reasons To Buy An iPad Instead Of An iPhone Duo
After a long period full of rumors and what-ifs, Apple has finally decided to enter the foldable market. As one would expect from a new Apple product, the reveal of the iPhone Duo oozed all the style and panache that people expect from this company's sleek announcements, along with a fair bit of controversy regarding the price and overall appeal of this dual-screen smartphone. Concerns regarding the former stem from the iPhone Duo's $1,999 price tag that will push people away from this intriguing foldable. There's a reason why we ask in our own review of the Apple iPhone Duo if the foldable phone is worth buying now or not — people fond of cutting-edge tech won't mind being an early adopter, but those who prefer practicality might be better off with the iPhone 18 Pro.
Carrying a phone-tablet hybrid in your pocket does seem like a great perk, but this may only be appealing on paper. Unless you have a need for a larger second screen to read eBooks, watch high-quality videos, or play mobile games with greater fidelity, it's entirely possible that a dedicated iPad may be a better purchase for you than the Duo. Sure, portability and camera quality are two areas where the iPhone Duo wins handsomely, but the iPad also has a lot of things going for it.
It's cheaper to own a phone and a tablet
Practically speaking, the iPhone Duo and its $1,999 price tag make it a device that not many people can afford. Sure, the nano-texture polymer display looks beautiful, the animation of the display switching to the inner screen looks neat, and an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance is a technological marvel that most modern foldables struggle with. However, as sharp as the look and feel of this device may be, paying such an inordinate amount for one is a tough ask. In fact, you can buy an iPhone and iPad separately and get both devices for cheaper when you add everything up.
Of course, there is an exception here. Both the iPhone 18 Pro and the current-gen iPad Pro retail for $1,199 each, so buying both will exceed the iPhone Duo's cost by around $400. However, if you choose an iPad Air to go with the 18 Pro instead, then the combined price is around $50 cheaper than the iPhone Duo. You can enjoy even more savings by opting for the base iPhone or iPad model. Sure, you can go for Apple's brand-new foldable if you have the funds to spare, but people who don't want to burn a hole in their wallet may be interested in an alternative way to enjoy the benefits of both a regular smartphone screen and a larger tablet display.
The iPad allows for better multitasking
The iPhone Duo is certainly better than a regular smartphone when it comes to multitasking, with the inner screen essentially splitting into two halves to let you operate two apps at once. This Split View feature is a selling point for the Duo, but people who want a larger display with better multitasking potential are better off with an iPad instead.
The first thing you need to do is to head to the "Multitasking & Gestures" section of your iPad's settings. From here, you can choose "Windowed Apps" to freely open apps and increase or decrease the size of their windows so that you have an optimal number of programs open on the screen at once. You can take this a step further with "Stage Manager," which lets you organize apps into multiple groups that you can switch to and from at will. The traffic light kebab menu that opens in the top-left corner of your app window is something Mac users are familiar with — tap on it to switch to full-screen for an app with the green button, minimize it with the yellow one, and close it entirely with the red button.
The iPad is compatible with a bunch of useful accessories
The iPhone Duo is still in its relative infancy, so its suite of accessories isn't anything to write home about. The most we can mention is a case with a stand that props up this device when it's unfolded, and that's about it. Meanwhile, the iPad has been a part of Apple's ecosystem for a long time, so it's natural that the list of accessories complementing the experience is more robust. The Apple Pencil can be used with both the iPhone Duo and the iPad, but most artists will agree that the larger screen of the latter makes the drawing experience better. It also attaches to the iPad and charges automatically, while the most you can expect on the Duo is a weak magnetic connection with the hinge without any of the charging benefits. Since this book-style foldable is incompatible with the Apple Pencil Pro, you can say goodbye to nifty features like pressure-sensitive input, double-tapping, or squeeze.
Another accessory that works well with an iPad is the Magic Keyboard. It essentially turns your iPad into a hybrid laptop of sorts, which can be great if you want to work on the go. The iPhone Duo is compatible with a USB-C Magic Keyboard, but it doesn't have a specialized version of this keyboard that doubles as a case for the iPad of your choice. Combine this keyboard with a mouse, and you've pretty much turned your iPad into an ideal work-from-home device when you're on vacation.
Apps on the iPhone Duo aren't optimized
As alluring as it may be to carry a phone with a larger screen that can unfold at your behest, the benefits of this larger display are muted right now since most apps haven't been updated to fully utilize the additional screen space afforded by the iPhone Duo. Google is the biggest culprit here, with its Sheets, Docs, Drive, and Calendar apps failing to make the most of the Duo's inner screen. The only exception here is Gmail, which manages to fill up the entire display. However, Tom's Guide still found this to be a disappointment, since it lacks a two-column view and feels like a half-baked measure, at best.
This issue isn't limited to Google apps, either. Popular applications like Uber, LinkedIn, DoorDash, Instacart, and most banking apps have likewise not been optimized for this device's inner screen. It's a point noted by multiple critics, including ourselves. Hopefully, this will be more of a temporary issue as an increasing number of apps are updated to utilize the iPhone Duo's larger display properly.
Repairs on the iPad are nowhere near as expensive
If your device isn't covered by AppleCare, then both an iPad and an iPhone Duo can be pretty expensive to repair. That being said, the iPhone Duo's highest possible repair cost dwarfs the iPad Pro by $300. If you have to get the base iPad model, the mini, or the Air repaired instead, then this repair cost is reduced to $379, $529, and $699, respectively. These are far more reasonable amounts than the $1,149 required to repair the iPad Pro in the worst possible scenario. Even after adding $50 to these repair costs for iPads with cellular data, they come nowhere close to the iPhone Duo and its $1,499 repair cost.
That being said, Apple does provide more repair options for the Duo as compared to the iPad. The only situation where your repair costs are lowered is if the battery needs to be replaced in these Apple tablets. Meanwhile, for their foldable phone, Apple has provided various repair tiers that cover everything from minor screen cover to inner display issues. If anything other than the battery, display, or cover has been damaged, then it will cost a lot to repair your $1,999 Apple iPhone Duo without AppleCare+.
You're missing out on high-end camera quality with an iPhone Duo
While it's true that the iPhone Duo's 48MP Dual Fusion camera system outclasses the iPad Pro and its simpler 12MP wide camera, there's a catch here. If you're opting for the iPhone Duo instead of the iPhone 18 Pro, then you're missing out on current-gen flagship-level camera quality. In our review, we noticed that the Duo's camera was capable of taking pictures on par with the iPhone 17 Pro's camera system.
Two 48MP lenses — one for the main camera and another for the ultrawide — make for a good combination, but the lack of a dedicated telephoto lens is a missing iPhone Duo feature you should know about before you buy. Another area where the Duo falls short is the lack of variable aperture. Even the 12MP front center stage camera of the Duo isn't as great as the 18MP variant in the 18 Pro. However, because of its foldable nature, you can technically take competent selfies with the iPhone Duo with its back camera. Unfold it, turn the device around, and drag the "Show Camera" slider to see a preview of the shot on the front screen. This is the only area where the iPhone Duo has an edge over the Pro in terms of camera output.
The large screen of the iPad is far more durable
The durability issue has been a common foldable phone problem that owners complain about, since the inner display needs to be malleable to adapt to this form factor. As a result, the larger folding display of the iPhone Duo is far more fragile than a regular smartphone screen. This can be seen in JerryRigEverything's scratch test — the outer screen is akin to a regular phone display and can withstand a force of up to Level 7 on the Mohs hardness scale. Meanwhile, anything higher than a Level 2 on the inner display is enough to leave a scratch. What this means is that keys, dirt, or even your fingernails can mar this inner display, which is a cause for concern.
You can stay stressed out all the time when you buy an iPhone Duo, or you can save yourself from this constant torment by getting an iPad instead. The 2022 base iPad model had a screen durable enough to withstand a Mohs hardness level between Level 6 and 7 before scratches started showing. If you have a habit of using your phone in rougher conditions, the iPhone Duo's inner screen is likely to become a scratch-filled mess in no time.
You have more screen size options with an iPad
When unfolded, the iPhone Duo's inner display boasts a size of 7.6 inches. This is a decent size that should make any large-screen activities easier to handle, but this one-size-fits-all approach may not sit right with everyone. If you want a screen larger than this, then any of the iPad models can fit the bill.
Let's start with the iPad mini, which has an 8.5-inch screen. If you had your sights set on the iPhone Duo, then this screen size will be optimal for you. However, if you want a larger screen, then the 11-inch base iPad, Air, and Pro models are a far better fit. Finally, for people who love tablets with big screens, the 13-inch iPad Air or Pro are both tablets that should satisfy you. With an enhanced suite of options, the iPad is a far better purchase for people who don't want to limit themselves to a single screen size.
The iPad is a very dependable second screen
While split-screen multitasking is a nifty feature on the iPhone Duo, its utility is limited since you can't exactly use the Duo with other Apple devices or monitors seamlessly. Meanwhile, you can use a dedicated program like Sidecar, an iPad feature that could increase your Mac laptop's productivity. You can either mirror displays or extend the screen, with the latter option being ideal for multitasking that lets you combine the capabilities of macOS and iPadOS for a surprisingly competent setup.
When using Sidecar, the green full-screen button one one of your apps can show either the "Move to iPad" or "Move Back to Mac" option, depending on the device you're clicking on. Alternatively, you can just drag windows and move them around the two devices to set up your device however you see fit. Keep in mind that you have to be signed into the same Apple account on both devices to use Sidecar. If this is a challenge, then you can use alternative third-party programs like Duet Display or Luna Display. These alternative solutions are great for people who want to multitask on both Windows and Apple devices, but they aren't completely seamless. Duet Display requires a paid subscription, and Luna Display only works with a dongle.