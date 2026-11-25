In case you haven't heard the news yet, Tesla Cybertruck haters just got an early Christmas present — the automaker is cancelling the controversial electric pickup. According to a post on X by the company's outspoken CEO, Elon Musk, the company plans to cease production of the Cybertruck at the Gigafactory Texas in mid-2027 to make room for Tesla to spin out more Cybercabs. Musk might not have said it out loud, but beneath the refocus excuse, the data shows the Cybertruck flopped, and it failed to hit the company's original annual sales target of 250,000 units.

The axing of the Cybertruck comes barely four years after the company started producing the pickup truck in November 2023. For specificity, with the mid-2027 production deadline factored in, that means the Cybertruck has had a production run of about 3.5 years in total. That's pretty darn short in an industry where some nameplates have been cranked out on the factory line for decades and are still going strong. Take the Toyota Corolla, for example, which marked its 60th anniversary in 2026, and the Honda CR-V, which first hit the showrooms in 1997.

Despite its short, roughly three-and-a-half-year production run, that, surprisingly, still doesn't earn Tesla's polarizing Cybertruck the shortest production run title. These five cars had even shorter production runs that would make even Tesla proud of making the Cybertruck for three-and-a-half years.