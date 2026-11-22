Most of us keep a can of WD-40 in a cupboard and use it everywhere, from squeaky doors to loosening rusted bolts or removing stubborn sticker residue. Plumbing, however, is full of small, stubborn jobs where a quick spray can save a lot of effort and time. A tap that won't turn, a rusty nut under the sink that won't budge, or a valve that hasn't moved in years. You can fix all this with one or two bursts of WD-40.

People tend to put these jobs off and get experts, which gets expensive. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says the average home wastes nearly 10,000 gallons of water every year because of leaks. So, leaving a plumbing problem untreated drains both your wallet and local water supplies.

While WD-40 can't seal a leaking pipe or clear a clogged drain, it can still help. But it can help loosen stuck metal, push out moisture, and slow down rust. These are all first steps in many repairs, and it is one of the most useful WD-40 uses every DIYer should know.