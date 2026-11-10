10 Handy Uses For WD-40 White Lithium Grease Spray

Most of us own a can of lubricant, and it's usually WD-40 in the blue and yellow can. You can spray it on squeaky hinges, stuck bolts, and dry chains, and most of the time it seems to work. However, the catch is that the original formula was never meant to be a heavy-duty lubricant. This is because the classic can of WD-40 spray is really a multi-purpose liquid, and its name comes from water displacement, not from grease.

That is where WD-40 Specialist White Lithium Grease comes in. It sprays like a liquid, so it gets into tight spots easily, and then it sets into a thick, dry coating that stays put. It keeps working from 0 degrees Fahrenheit to 300 degrees Fahrenheit, and it is made for metal-to-metal contact points such as hinges, gears, pulleys, and cables. It is also one of the best WD-40 specialty spray cans that you can carry in your RV.

Again, the WD-40 lithium grease can is not a cure for everything, though. Such grease can wear down certain types of rubber and is a poor match for high-speed bearings and delicate precision parts. So knowing where it can be used matters as much as owning a can. We have listed ten handy uses for WD-40 lithium grease for your home and garage. A few of them will probably send you looking for the can right after you read them.