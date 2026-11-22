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The holiday season is nearing, and it's time to write our gift wishlists — you know, those lists where good intentions go to die. Every single year, without fail, they get chock-full with the same old tired suggestions. The novelty socks, e-gift cards, and scented candles; things that end up in the drawer before the tree comes down.

The four gadgets on this list are different. Aside from wanting someone to buy them for us, they also have all feature the humble USB-C port. This little port has become the joining connector of our everyday digital lives, as it is the one standard that lets a keyboard, mouse, desktop command center, and different accessories charge and talk through the same cable.

That little detail alone makes this list of presents a rare crop that won't leave the (admittedly lucky) recipient hunting around for a proprietary charge. Also, these gifts are a lot more than impulse-buy stocking-stuffers too. One is a must-have iPhone gadget that turns your phone into a BlackBerry. Another is a computer accessory designed for programmers, video editors, and gamers. In our opinion, they're the kind of thing that one doesn't know one wants until they've used it, and then find themselves using it quite often.