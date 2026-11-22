Your string trimmer, also known as a weed eater, is a precise tool for cleaning up your yard, cutting down tall grass, and reaching areas a lawnmower can't reach.

You may run into a few common problems with this tool, from failed starts to the string refusing to come out of the motorhead. These problems can happen with any model of string trimmer, across all major brands on the market.

We've identified the 11 most common problems you can have when using a string trimmer, along with possible fixes. These solutions aren't perfect or exact for every model, but they should help you figure out what's wrong so you can get back to work and keep your yard looking fantastic.