Common Problems With Ryobi's String Trimmer (According To Owners)

Lawns demand attention, and keeping them looking their best requires a lot of work. However, having the right gardening tools can make this a little easier. If you want your lawn to look like a million bucks, one must-have gardening tool you should have in your arsenal is a string trimmer. It gives your lawn a professional, polished look by trimming grass and weeds in areas that a lawn mower can't access. Think of garden beds, along the fence, or around obstacles.

That said, if you're looking for a reliable string trimmer, Ryobi has a reputation for producing affordable products, like the 40V 15" Attachment Capable String Trimmer, which retails for $119. These tools are often glorified for their reliability and cost-effective value (a Ryobi string trimmer will get the job done well with few frills and gimmicks). Plus, customers often praise this model for its lightweight, as well as ease of use.

However, although Ryobi has a solid history of making reliable products, that does not imply that everything about its string trimmers is praiseworthy. In fact, throughout the years, homeowners who have used this tool have encountered a number of problems that plague certain Ryobi string trimmers.