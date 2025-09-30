Common Problems With Ryobi's String Trimmer (According To Owners)
Lawns demand attention, and keeping them looking their best requires a lot of work. However, having the right gardening tools can make this a little easier. If you want your lawn to look like a million bucks, one must-have gardening tool you should have in your arsenal is a string trimmer. It gives your lawn a professional, polished look by trimming grass and weeds in areas that a lawn mower can't access. Think of garden beds, along the fence, or around obstacles.
That said, if you're looking for a reliable string trimmer, Ryobi has a reputation for producing affordable products, like the 40V 15" Attachment Capable String Trimmer, which retails for $119. These tools are often glorified for their reliability and cost-effective value (a Ryobi string trimmer will get the job done well with few frills and gimmicks). Plus, customers often praise this model for its lightweight, as well as ease of use.
However, although Ryobi has a solid history of making reliable products, that does not imply that everything about its string trimmers is praiseworthy. In fact, throughout the years, homeowners who have used this tool have encountered a number of problems that plague certain Ryobi string trimmers.
Ryobi string trimmer battery and power issues
Like any other major string trimmer brand, Ryobi offers a solid selection of grass trimmers that run on either an 18V or 40V battery system. But as tempting as the cord-free life is, you should be aware that this convenience comes at a cost. Honestly, with this tool, you'll never have to stress about dirty air filters and worn-out spark plugs (problems that are quite common with gas-powered weed eaters). However, there are two common battery problems that will leave you thinking twice about cordless Ryobi string trimmers.
The first big issue is shorter run times. This is particularly true for 18V ONE+ models, which often have a runtime of up to 25 minutes. Of course, this might be ideal for a tiny yard. But if you have a large lawn that needs trimming, you might not have enough time before the battery goes out of juice. This means you'll have to pause your trimming task for a charging break. And if this continues repeatedly, you could be looking at a battery that fails to charge fully or has performance issues.
Another potential issue that owners have complained about is the battery not charging. Unfortunately, this is one of the biggest problems that affects Ryobi power tool batteries. Some users even experience long charging times, an issue that can stall yard work. Besides battery problems, there's also the issue of inconsistent power delivery. In fact, some owners have reported that some trimmers always lose strength halfway through a charge, especially due to overheating.
Ryobi string trimmers' mechanical concerns
Beyond battery problems, many Ryobi string trimmer owners have reported mechanical issues as well. One of the most common complaints about these tools involves the line-feed system. Owners have often reported that the line doesn't advance properly. The string will either jam or tangle when trimming grass, and this means stopping midway — something that will turn simple yard maintenance into a frustrating chore.
Another mechanical issue that happens often is a trimmer head that won't spin. This normally happens when the head gears, clutch, and throttle cable wear out or simply fail, especially if they're subjected to repeated stress. And while there are various YouTube tutorials showcasing how to troubleshoot a trimmer head that won't turn, you'll want to know that replacing or restringing the head isn't always intuitive if you're not familiar with the process.
Owners also complain about starting difficulties and stalling during use. Even with a fully charged battery, some Ryobi string trimmers unexpectedly stop mid-job. While these problems are often linked to power issues, they can also be related to the motor overheating.